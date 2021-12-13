UK: Research Suggests Solar Parks Can Help In Raising Bumblebee Population

A new research study has suggested that solar parks, if managed properly, could help in increasing the bumblebee population within the park and surrounding areas. According to the research, if changes are introduced in managing solar parks in UK, the population of bumblebees can flourish, according to the Lancaster University press release. The research has been conducted by the researcher at Lancaster University.

The research, which is still unpublished, will be presented on 13 December at Ecology Across Borders. Researchers at Lancaster University attempted different management techniques scenarios that offered different resources for bumblebees. The investigation carried out by the researchers indicated that if the solar park is managed as meadows, it would support four times as many bumblebees as solar park land managed as turfgrass.

Solar parks could be used to boost habitats for bumblebee

For the study, the researchers used a geographic information system (GIS) to create solar parks of different sizes, shapes and management approach based on examples in real UK landscapes. The researchers combined GIS with a pollinator model called Poll4Pop which predicted bumble bee density, as per the Lancaster University press release. They used statistical analysis to investigate differences in bumblebee density. Furthermore, the researchers found that the large and resource-rich solar parks would help to increase bumblebee density up to 1 km outside of parks. Moreover, the solar parks would help to provide pollinator services to crops in surrounding agricultural land.

The researchers suggested that the bumblebee numbers in solar parks could be beneficial for nearby crops through an increase in pollinator visitation, as per the Lancaster University press release. The researchers suggested that farmers who have solar parks on or nearby their land could plant pollinator-dependent crops. Hollie Blaydes, a PhD researcher at Lancaster University in the press release stated that the findings help to increase the pollinator population. Hollie Blaydes in the press release said, "Our findings provide the first quantitative evidence that solar parks could be used as a conservation tool to support and boost pollinator populations. If they are managed in a way that provides resources, solar parks could become valuable bumblebee habitat."

Image: Unsplash/Representative