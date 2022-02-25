UN Plastic Summit: Only 9% Of Plastic Waste Gets Recycled, 22% Mishandled, Report Reveals

Concerned with the growing plastic waste around the world, the United Nations (UN) will present the first-ever global treaty to combat plastic pollution. According to multiple media reports, world leaders are set to assemble in Kenya's capital Nairobi next week at the fifth UN Environment Assembly. The forthcoming treaty will reportedly see delegates from 193 nations gather for the UNEA that would last from February 28 to March 2. Meanwhile, a recent report on plastic pollution has painted a grave picture about the current situation across the globe.

Only 9% of plastic waste is recycled: OECD report

A report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) found that only 9% of the global plastic waste is recycled whereas 22% of it is mishandled. Moreover, the report revealed that plastic waste generated now is twice the amount of what was twenty years ago and pointed out that most of it end up in landfills, gets incinerated or leak into the environment. Amongst the biggest plastic polluters is the United States, where the annual plastic waste produced per person is 221 kg.

The US is followed by European OECD countries where each person produces annual plastic waste of 114 kg on average. The report revealed that the list also includes Japan and South Korea where plastic pollution is 69 on average. It is worth noting that, according to the report, most of the global plastic polluters belong to the OECD, which comprises 38 countries and deals with improving cooperation regarding economy and trade.

UN's first-ever treaty to combat plastic waste

In an interview with The Guardian, Inger Andersen, director of the UN Environment Programme, said that the plastic summit could be the most important agreement after the 2015 Paris accords. Stating that public disgust and impatience would prompt the countries to take considerable measures against plastic waste, Andersen told The Guardian, "Public impatience is something that is very powerful. The public has had enough. We are all dependent on plastic, but they obviously want to see some resolution of this issue".

Explaining the importance of the treaty, Andersen noted that humans have produced around seven billion tonnes of plastic waste from the 1950s till now. "That waste doesn’t disappear. We may feel good when we put it into the recycling bin, but it doesn’t all get recycled", she told The Guardian.

