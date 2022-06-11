University Of Tokyo Experts Develop Robotic Finger Wrapped In Self-healing Artificial Skin

In a significant development toward making robots more human-like, experts from the University of Tokyo have developed a robotic finger wrapped in artificial skin that can heal itself. The researchers mixed their knowledge of robotics and tissue culturing to create the robotic digit which consists of living skin tissue and supports organic material growth for ideal shaping and strength. According to the developers, this technology could have applications in areas that require human-like robustness as well as a “gentle touch” from artificial intelligence-run robots.

In an official release, the experts also said that they are aiming to add other kinds of cells into future iterations, giving devices the ability to sense as humans do.

Researchers pool knowledge of robots and tissue culturing to create a robotic finger covered with living skin tissue. The skin is soft and can heal itself, so could be useful in applications that require a gentle touch but also robustness. #UTokyoResearch https://t.co/pc1Tpm2OoJ pic.twitter.com/SqGYewngCd — UTokyo | 東京大学 (@UTokyo_News_en) June 10, 2022

How was the artificial skin-bearing finger created?

(Image: University of Tokyo)

Professor Shoji Takeuchi, from the University of Tokyo, who pioneers biohybrid robots, the intersection of robotics and bioengineering, explained that the skin was grown directly on the robotic component. In the case of this robotic finger, it was wrapped under the artificial skin created using hydrogel. Hydrogel is a lightweight protein-loaded collagen matrix that enables the growth of several kinds of living skin cells called fibroblasts and keratinocytes. Experts said that the advantage of growing skin on the component directly is that it would ensure a perfect fit over the component and eliminate the concerns around imperfect shapes and hampered movement.

"Our skin model is a complex three-dimensional matrix that is grown in situ on the finger itself. It is not grown separately then cut to size and adhered to the device; our method provides a more complete covering and is more strongly anchored too", Takeuchi said in a statement. The professor further explained that the skin can also heal itself which can be extremely advantageous in industries where repair is required along with human-like dexterity and touch. "In the future, we will develop more advanced versions by reproducing some of the organs found in skin, such as sensory cells, hair follicles and sweat glands. Also, we would like to try to coat larger structures".

According to Takeuchi, the main aim of this research, which was published in the journal Matter, is to "open up new possibilities in advanced manufacturing industries", and advance the automation of tasks only achievable by highly skilled humans.