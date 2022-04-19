A new study conducted on the immune response to COVID-19 variant after vaccination corroborated that Omicron infection induces a limited immune response in unvaccinated people. This means that people's antibodies developed by Omicron BA.1 and BA 2 variants are mostly unlikely to develop protection that will prevent infection from other COVID variants. This is quite dissimilar to antibodies generated by COVID-19 vaccines or infections with earlier SARS-CoV-2 variants, the study said.

While people affected by "breakthrough" Omicron infections are designed to neutralise earlier levels of the virus at high levels after three doses of mRNA vaccines, the efficiency is quite lower than the against previous SARS-CoV-2 versions, the report published on Research Square suggested.

Antibodies after Omicron infection among the unvaccinated were "very specific for the respective Omicron variant, and we detected almost no neutralising antibodies targetting non-Omicron virus," the study undergoing peer review at Nature Portfolio mentioned.

Karin Stiasny and Judity Aberle of the Medical University of Vienna in their research also emphasised the importance of booster vaccinations for enhanced immune protection.

COVID-19 fatalities in hospitals high during weekends

Meanwhile, in another COVID-19 report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), researchers flagged that the average of COVID-related deaths during weekends was at least 6% higher compared to weekdays. The detailed statistics were recorded between March 2020 to March 2022.

Worldwide, there were, on an average, 449 more COVID-related fatalities on weekends than on weekdays. The research scheduled to be presented this month at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infections Diseases stated that the exact number was 8,532 versus 8,083.

The researchers explained that the difference in numbers could possibly be impacted by late reporting during weekdays, or a shortage in hospital staffing levels apart from other organisational factors influencing the record. The highest increase in weekend Covid deaths was recorded in the US with an average of 1,483 weekend deaths compared to 1,220 on weekdays.

It was followed by Brazil (1,061 compared to 823), the UK (239 compared to 215), and Canada (56 compared to 48 deaths). In Germany, however, the difference between weekend and weekday death toll was significantly lesser.

The data did not, however, take into account the patient's individual risk factors, local policies, or interventions that could have affected the outcome.

(Image: PTI/Unsplash)