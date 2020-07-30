Video: UP Cop Saves A Priest's House From Fire, His 'indomitable Courage' Wins Internet

Showing extraordinary valour, a cop in UP’s Sambhal district saved a priest’s house from being consumed by flames. A video of the incident is now doing rounds of the internet and shows the constable Yogendra Rathi carefully dousing a burning gas stove. Shared on Twitter, by Rahul Srivastav, the video showcases true baptism of fire by the constable.

In the one minute clip, Rathi could be seen saving the house only by using a wooden stick and bucket of water. The clip starts by showing the cop picking up an inflamed gas stove who then lays it on the floor. He then gets a bucket of water, soaks in a cloth and puts it on the burning stove to douse it.

A true baptism of fire for Constable Yogendra Rathi of @sambhalpolice !



His indomitable courage saved a priest’s hut from getting engulfed in fire. #AngelsInKhaki 🙏#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/LRZIS1J3do — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) July 29, 2020

'Hats off to him'

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 5.7 thousand times. Along with the likes, many people suggested posting an awareness video, while many others lauded the brave cop. One user wrote," Requesting the higher officials to conduct mock drills like this " while another wrote," Hats off to him. He deserves cash prize for this . Aise police personal ko mera Sadar pranam." This courageous fellow deserves good appreciation from seniors".

Would also like to suggest that animated awareness videos should be made by police/fire deptt & circulated teaching people how to extinquish fires of different nature . Also how to use fire extinquishers which majority don’t know @Uppolice @noidapolice @CP_Noida — alok singh (@aloktveet) July 30, 2020

Video me itni avaze sunay de rahi hai..to phir sabko bahar bhejke ek aadmi nai kar sakta tha yeh sab?#SafetyFirst #safetyguidelines — GOHEL KETAN (@ketangohel_KK) July 29, 2020

Hats off to him. He deserve cash prize for this . Aise police personal ko mera Sadar pranam. — Ved Pandey (@vedpandeylko) July 29, 2020

Great,

Appreciated to their confidence and presence of mind.. — Narendra Singh Sirohi (@18singhNarendra) July 30, 2020

