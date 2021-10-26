US Chemical Company Completes 1st Phase In Converting Co2 Into Jet Fuel For Air Force

In a major development, chemical company Twelve has completed its first phase in converting carbon dioxide into jet fuel. The carbon transformation company attained a go-ahead from the United States Air Force in 2020 following which both the parties had worked together to finally reach a "major milestone" in August. "The project hit a major milestone in August of this year when Twelve successfully produced jet fuel from CO2, proving the process worked and setting up the conditions to create the synthetic carbon-neutral fuel in larger quantities. The first phase of the project is scheduled to conclude in December with a report detailing the process and findings," US Air Force said in a statement released on October 22.

Initial tests have proved that the system is "highly deployable" and will render immense support to warfighter crafts to access synthetic fuel from anywhere in the world. It will mitigate a lot of risks involved in transporting, storing and delivering fuel to the troops "both at home and abroad." "Reliable access to energy and fuel is paramount to military operations," the statement mentioned adding that at least 30% of casualties during the Afghan war were due to attacks on fuel tankers.

"History has taught us that our logistics supply chains are one of the first things the enemy attacks. As peer-adversaries pose more and more of a threat, what we do to reduce our fuel and logistics demand will be critical to avoid risk and win any potential war,” Roberto Guerrero, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for operational energy, said in a statement as quoted by US Air Force.

Fuel demands can be met without skilled experts

Dubbing it to be a "major ground-breaking carbon transformation technology," the statement added that the innovation will be "profound" for availing fuel from anywhere on the planet without a tanker. The pilot project has successfully aimed to turn carbon dioxide from the air into nearly any chemical, material, or fuel, including jet fuel. The manufacturers are now focussed on determining possibilities of large-scale production of converted fuel as a part of a major step forward, the statement by the US Air Force added.

Converted fuel for jets will ease a lot of dependence on the traditional supply chains. As per Twelve, the carbon transformation platform could allow deployed units to create fuel on-demand, without the need for experts. "With carbon transformation, we are untethering aviation from petroleum supply chains. The Air Force has been a strong partner in our work to advance innovative new sources of aviation fuel,” Nicholas Flanders, Twelve co-founders and CEO, said in a statement. After the completion of the first phase, Twelve will now move on to the next phase of scaling the technology to produce synthetic fuel in larger quantities.

Image: Unsplash, AP (Representative)