US Demands Global Boycott Of ASAT Missile Tests; Censures Russia's Space Debris Mishap

The US Department of Defense has called for an international halt on anti-satellite (ASAT) missile tests after Russia allegedly filled the low-Earth orbit (LEO) with space debris last month. According to a CNBC report, Pentagon made this statement in a meeting at the first National Space Council held under Joe Biden's presidency on Thursday, December 2. Earlier on November 15, Russia blew up one of its own non-functional satellites which created a cloud of space debris reportedly containing 1,500 pieces and threatened the International Space Station (ISS) and the seven astronauts living in it.

After Russia's ASAT test showered orbit with debris and threatened the ISS, the Pentagon is now calling for a global halt to the practice:



"We would like to see all nations agree to refrain from anti-satellite weapons testing that creates debris."https://t.co/tOmezVImf9 — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) December 1, 2021

Kathleen Hicks, U.S. Department of Defense deputy secretary said as per CNBC, "We would like to see all nations agree to refrain from anti-satellite weapons testing that creates debris". Actions of the Russian Federation had caused an international uproar and received strong condemnation from NASA, the US and the UK government. In her statement, Hicks added, "Such a display of deliberate disregard for safety, security and sustainability in space is one to be condemned and underscores the urgency of acting in defence of developing shared norms and having long-term sustainability of outer space".

US VP Kamala Harris calls Russia's ASAT test 'irresponsible'

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who was chairing the National Space Council, also called for the avoidance of ASAT tests and labelled Russia's actions as "irresponsible". Acknowledging that Russia's missile test endangered the space station, astronauts and the satellites of other nations, she added that it is time to note the consequences and how they can be avoided by following the norms of space.

VP Harris, at the National Space Council, calls out Russia for its "irresponsible" anti-satellite weapon (ASAT) test:



"By blasting debris across space," Russia "endangered the satellites of other nations, as well as astronauts on the International Space Station." — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) December 1, 2021

Nations blast Russia for its ASAT test

The test which created a debris cloud of 1,500 pieces drew global criticism for Russia raised safety concerns for the astronauts stationed in the ISS. In fact, all seven of the inhabitants had to carry out an emergency evacuation and seek shelter in the docked space modules to avoid any damage. From NASA administrator Bill Nelson to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, many lambasted Russia for making the LEO a hazardous environment.

We condemn Russia's reckless test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile against its own satellite, creating space debris that risks astronauts' lives, the integrity of the International Space Station, and the interests of all nations. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 15, 2021

