US Scientists Develop New Compound To Convert Industrial CO2 Into Valuable Chemicals

In a bid to reduce pollution by industries, a team of researchers led by an Oregon State University (OSU) researcher has developed a new compound that can turn carbon dioxide (CO2) into something useful. Led by chemistry researcher Kyriakos Stylianou of the OSU College of Science, the team’s creation is a new metal-organic framework, loaded with a common industrial chemical, propylene oxide, that can catalyze the production of cyclic carbonates. According to the experts, this process of catalysis will scrub the CO2 emerging from the factories and convert it into commercially valuable chemicals.

The menace of CO2 and how it can be tamed

The CO2, which results from burning fossil fuels, has been a large contributor to climate change as it is one of the primary greenhouse gases. On the other hand, cyclic carbonates which the scientists are trying to obtain by scrubbing the CO2 are compounds with great industrial interest and can prove to be a boost for green-economy initiatives, the experts noted in their study published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry A.

Products derived from this compound can be used as battery electrolytes and in the pharmaceutical business. The scientists explained in their study that the compound they created is a lanthanide-based metal-organic framework or MOF, that catalyses, meaning boosts the process of cyclic carbonate production from biogas. Biogases are a mix of carbon dioxide, methane and other gases that arise when an organic matter decomposes. Stylianou, the lead researcher said in an OSU report,

These are very exciting findings. And being able to directly use carbon dioxide from impure sources saves the cost and energy of separating it before it can be used to make cyclic carbonates, which will be a boon for the green economy.

As mentioned above, cyclic carbonates have a wide range of applications which include their usage as polar solvents, making eyeglass lenses and digital discs as well as electrolytes in lithium batteries. Many countries and even space agencies are working towards developing systems and models that can help in slowing down the rate of climate change if not stopping it. One such example is the European Space Agency's (ESA) recent space mission wherein it will launch a constellation of satellites to monitor the man-made greenhouse gas emissions. Tap here to read more.

Image: Unsplash