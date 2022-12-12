US Scientists Make 'nuclear Fusion Breakthrough' In Pursuit Of Unlimited Green Energy

US scientists at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California have made a major breakthrough that has propelled progress towards independence from fossil fuels. The success is related to the production of a nuclear fusion reaction, the results of which will be officially announced by the US Department of Energy on Tuesday, reported CNN.

The IAEA defines nuclear fusion as "the process by which two light atomic nuclei combine to form a single heavier one while releasing massive amounts of energy".

(Image: IAEA)

Scientists, for decades, have tried to master this process, which is the same that powers the sun. If mastered, nuclear fusion would mark a huge step toward increasing dependency on green energy. Notably, the forthcoming announcement is about the net energy gain which is being labelled as a major scientific breakthrough.

According to Fox News, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and under-secretary for nuclear security Jill Hruby will announce the development at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Previous scientific breakthrough with nuclear fusion

The previous success with nuclear fusion was announced in February this year, when scientists from UK revealed that they generated and sustained a record amount of energy through this process. This breakthrough was achieved using the JET tokamak machine in England's Culham, which created the highest amount of energy ever recorded for five seconds. This massive equipment is used to combine atomic nuclei which result in a bigger nuclei but it is lighter in mass.

Fusion reactions take place in a state of matter called plasma and inside the tokamak, this plasma hits a “blanket” lining the walls and this kinetic energy is then translated into heat. In order to generate unlimited green energy, the plasma in the machine needs to reach temperatures which as ten times hotter than the sun's surface.

Nuclear scientists are interested in this process because it can be replicated on earth at an industrial scale, it could provide virtually limitless clean, safe, and affordable energy to meet the world’s demand.