Uttarakhand Forest Department Discovers Rare Carnivorous Plant In Western Himalayan Region

In a major discovery, a very rare carnivorous plant species named 'Utricularia Furcellata' has been found in the Western Himalayan region for the first time by the researchers of the Uttarakhand Forest Department. Notably, the discovery has been also published in the Journal of Japanese Botany, which is considered one of the most prestigious journals in the field.

The discovery is the first kind of such publication in the journal by the Uttarakhand Forest Department. The Journal of Japanese Botany is a 106-year-old journal based on plant taxonomy and botany.

The plant was earlier discovered in September 2021 by a team of researchers of the Uttarakhand Forest Department consisting of Range Officer Harish Negi and Junior Research Fellow Manoj Singh who found the plant in the Mandal valley of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand.

Speaking on the same, Sanjeev Chaturvedi, Chief Conservator of Forest (Research) said that this is the first sighting of the rare carnivorous plant not only in Uttarakhand but the entire Western Himalayan region of India as, after 1986, the species could not be collected from any part of the country.

Calling it a proud moment for the forest department, he further said that it is the first such discovery that has been published in the prestigious journal.

It is pertinent to note that earlier, another discovery of a rare orchid species, Liparis Pygmaean, by the research wing of the Uttarakhand Forest Department had also found a place in the prestigious French journal ‘Richardiana’ in September 2020.

Discovery of Utricularia Furcellata

Speaking about the discovery, it was done as a part of a project on the study of insectivorous plants in Uttarakhand which was approved by the Research Advisory Committee (RAC) in 2019. It was also the first such study in the state and so far around 20 plant species belonging to different genera have been found.

Utricularia Furcellata belongs to the genus commonly known as bladderworts and uses one of the most sophisticated and developed plant structures for trapping and the targets range from protozoa to insects, mosquito larvae, and even young tadpoles. Its operation is based on a mechanical process of creating a vacuum or negative pressure area, to draw prey inside the trap door.



Image: ANI