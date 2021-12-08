Uttarakhand Home To 5 Out Of 13 Flying Squirrel Species Found In India, Says Study

As per a study undertaken by the Uttarakhand Forest Department's Research Wing, the state of Uttarakhand is home to five different species of flying squirrels out of 13 found in India. Kashmir flying squirrel (seen in Ranikhet 25 years ago), Woolly flying squirrel (saw in Pakistan 20 years ago), Indian giant flying squirrel, red giant flying squirrel, and White-bellied Flying squirrel are the species.

Between October 2020 and July 2021, the study was conducted across the state. The officials claim that this is the first research of its kind done by any of the country's forest departments. The Academic Advisory Committee (RAC), which is chaired by the Uttarakhand Forest Department and includes representatives from prestigious research institutes, commissioned this study.

The study aims to understand theirs’ habitat, distribution, threats and also chalking out the conservation strategy. Six different sites— Ranikhet, Devprayag, Ranichauri, Deoban, Govind Wildlife Sanctuary, and Bhaironghati— were selected and data were recorded on various parameters like forest composition, physical appearances, nesting behaviour, gliding distance, activities/behavioural patterns, etc.

Chief Conservator of Forest (Research), Sanjiv Chaturvedi said, "Main objective of the project was to study its distribution across the State, habitat types, threats and to formulate appropriate conservation strategy."

He went on to say that these species were chosen for their distinct ecological functions. The study was conducted out in six distinct places in the Uttarkashi, Rani Khet, Devprayag, Chakrata, and Pithoragarh districts, according to Chaturvedi.

What are Flying squirrels?

Flying squirrels are notorious for soaring up to 500 feet in the air, gliding from tree to tree to evade ground predators, although they glide rather than fly. Flying squirrels, unlike birds and bats, do not have their own means of propulsion, instead of gliding on a fuzzy membrane called the patagium that connects their wrists to their ankles. This flap of loose skin makes a square and behaves like a hang glider when they leap from a tree and stretch their limbs.

Flying squirrels turn by lowering one arm, and a specific piece of cartilage that is not present in other gliding mammals extends from the wrist to support the pagatium and aid steering. To avoid aerial predators like owls, these creatures can make 180-degree flips in mid-air. Flying squirrels can guide their motions by moving their hands and feet in opposing directions, which helps them land securely on their strong, silent cushioned feet. Their large, fluffy tails let them stabilise their flight and put on the brakes by flipping them up.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: Unsplash