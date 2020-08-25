India's AstroSat Detects UV Light Emission From Galaxy 9.3 Billion Light Years Away

India’s satellite AstroSat made a phenomenal “rare discovery” on August 24 after they detected extreme ultraviolet (UV) light emerging out of a galaxy 9.3 billion light-years from Earth. According to a study published in Nature Astronomy Journal, a team of international scientists at Pune’s Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), led by Dr Kanak Saha, associate professor of astronomy at the IUCAA made the breakthrough observation in the galaxy located in Hubble Extreme Deep field that earlier went undetected by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope (HST).

"India's first multi-wavelength satellite, which has five unique X-ray and ultraviolet telescopes working in tandem, AstroSat, has detected extreme-UV light from a galaxy, called AUDFs01, 9.3 billion light-years away from Earth, IUCC said in a release," as per PTI report.

The team of scientists were from India, France, Switzerland, the USA, Japan and The Netherlands. Dr Saha led the research which took more than 28 hours in October 2016. The release stated that it took the global team nearly two years to analyze the data recorded by India’s satellite to ascertain that the rays were emitted from a galaxy. While the UV radiation is absorbed by the Earth's atmosphere, the phenomenon had to be observed from outer space. With energy greater than 13.6 eV, these powerful UV emissions were not observed on NASA’s UVIT (UV imaging telescope).

[Five payloads of ASTROSAT are chosen to facilitate a deeper insight into the various astrophysical processes. Credit: ISRO]

[AstroSat's Picture of the Month. Credit: ISRO]

Dr. Saha, one of the researchers, was quoted by PTI as saying, “AstroSat/UVIT was able to achieve this unique feat because the background noise in the UVITdetector is much less than the ones on HST.” He added, convincing the international community that UVIT has recorded extreme-UV emission from this galaxy when more powerful HST has not was one of the most daunting tasks of the research findings. "This is a very important clue to how the dark ages of the universe ended and there was light in the universe. We need to know when this started, but it has been very hard to find the earliest sources of light. I am very proud that my colleagues have made such an important discovery,” Dr. Somak Raychaudhury, Director of IUCAA said.

Launched by ISRO in 2015

India’s first space observatory AstroSat telescope was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) in 2015. Unlike the other international instruments, AstroSat carried five instruments (payloads) capable of wider ranges of wavelengths including X-ray band and UV emissions. Director of ISRO Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, had not only called the AstroSat the “best” of its kind but also hailed its unique feature of detecting the full spectrum of wavelengths a breakthrough, as per the reports.

