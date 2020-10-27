Vampire Bats Tend To Practice Social Distancing When They Fall Sick: Study

As per a new study published in 'Behavioural Ecology' wild vampire bats tend to practise social distancing when they are sick. The study investigated how sickness behaviour reduces individual connectedness in a ‘high-resolution dynamic social network’. This type of social distancing does not ask for cooperation from others and is said to be common among the species.

Bats practise social distancing

As a part of the field experiment, 31 adult female bats from a roost inside a hollow tree were captured and injected with a substance that gave them bacterial symptoms. Also, other bats were given ‘saline injections’ and put in a control group. It was then concluded that a control bat had a 35 per cent chance of associating with a sick bat and a 49 per cent chance of associating with a healthy one.

The study said, “The ‘sick’ bats showed a clear decrease in social connectedness (degree, strength, and eigenvector centrality). Bats in the control group encountered fewer ‘sick’ bats and also spent less time near them. These effects varied by time of day and declined over 48 hours. High-resolution proximity data allow researchers to define network connections based on how a pathogen spreads (e.g. the minimum contact time or distance for transmission)".

In a bid to track dyadic associations within the bats, custom-built proximity sensors were put to use. As per the study, the sensors weighed 1.5g and were glued to ‘dorsal fur using skin-bonding latex adhesive’. A ‘proximity index’ was defined for the percent quantile of all RSSI values. ‘85 per cent’ was used to define ‘association’. The study says, ‘ We chose this value by using the same RSSI value as a previous study linking wild associations to captive interactions (−27 dbm). Past work suggests these associations involve a proximity of about 0-50 cm’.

Network association was also done as social networks were created where edges were association time. In order to track associations, hour wise social networks were created. It was concluded that 6 hours after the injection, a sick bat would associate with an average of 4 fewer bats than those injected with the saline.

(Image Credits: Pixabay)