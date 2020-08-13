Venus At The Greatest Western Elongation Of The Sun Today; Details

Every night, sky lovers wait for some incredible moments in the sky to enjoy the beauty of nature. One such incident is the occurrence of the greatest western elongation of Venus on August 13, 2020, i.e. today. This is amongst the most surreal moments for astronomy lovers as they enjoy witnessing such beautiful moments.

Venus at the greatest angle to the west of the Sun

The planet Venus will appear at its greatest separation from the Sun as seen from the Earth in the morning sky. This event is termed as Venus' greatest western elongation due to the angle of the line between the Sun and Venus as the horizon becomes more perpendicular. However, the date when Venus and the Sun appear farthest apart as seen from the Earth is not the same as when Venus is highest above the horizon as morning twilight begins which occurs in early September. The night sky lovers would be able to witness this beauty on August 12 or 13, 2020, depending upon the time zone. Indian viewers will witness this astronomical event on August 13. This event occurs every 1.6 years.

After this event, the second planet of our Solar System will be seen shining bright in the sky below the waning Cresent Moon on August 16, 2020. Venus will rise about 4 degrees below the Moon in the east-northeast at 2:50 AM EDT which is 12:20 PM IST, and the pair will appear about 30 degrees above the horizon in the east as morning twilight begins around 5:19 AM EDT i.e. 2:49 PM IST.

Is Venus visible in the sky?

The brightest planet and second-brightest natural object in the night sky after the Moon, the planet was named Venus after the Roman goddess of love and beauty. The planet takes 225 days to orbit around the Sun and it is also said that the planet has a nearly perfect circular orbit in comparison to any other planet. Despite being further away from the Sun than Mercury, Venus is the hottest planet of our solar system with active volcanoes and eruptions.

All Images ~ NASA Science

