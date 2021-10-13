Venus Might Have Never Had Oceans Due To Its Atmosphere, New Study Reveals

Astronomers working on new research have strongly argued that planet Venus never had oceans at any given point of time. Earlier, several pieces of evidence presented by different astronomers suggested that Venus might have had a pleasant atmosphere and even oceans, making it remotely habitable to humans. However, the new study published in the journal Nature said that Venus never turned cool enough to allow condensation for water formation.

Venus’ past might be Earth’s future

Experts of the study explained that the current situation of Venus is possibly how Earth would look in the future, owing to the ever-increasing temperatures.

Currently, the atmospheric pressure at the lowest point on Venus is 100 times greater than what is felt on Earth. To make things worse, Venus has an atmosphere filled with sulfuric acid and temperatures reach as much as 471 degrees celsius. These conditions completely eliminate the possibility of any life form having a chance to thrive.

However, scientists previously suggested that Venus and Earth used to be quite similar in the past when the Sun was dimmer and not as hot as it is today. But a team of astronomers from the Switzerland-based University of Geneva and led by Martin Turbet, as reported by Science Alert, have refuted these claims, saying that the Sun might not have been cool at all, and that Earth was never similar to Venus.

Condensation never happened on Venus, experts said

While continuing with the research, Turbet and his team, via simulation, reportedly recreated the atmosphere of Earth and Venus as it was four billion years ago. This time frame was reportedly the beginning of evolution, and the planets had molten surfaces.

The remodeling showed that Venus did not have sufficient cloud formation since it wasn’t cold enough at the time, and the steam generating from the molten surface could not turn into water. Hence, the planet never witnessed enough rain for an ocean formation.

On the other hand, the study stated that the steaming process might have also happened on Earth. With our planet being far enough from the sun, condensation occurred, which resulted in water bodies. However, scientists are still clueless about how the two planets ended up being so different in terms of evolution.

Image: NASA