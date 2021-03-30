Virgin Galactic Set To Unveil SpaceShipThree On March 30; Know How To Watch Livestream

Virgin Galactic is set to unveil their latest spaceplane, called the 'SpaceShipThree' (aka SpaceShip III) in a live web telecast on Tuesday, March 30. Virgin Galactic is a company formed by Richard Branson, which is focused on making ships that will enable people to experience space, or space tourism in short. Read on to know how you can watch the SpaceShipThree Unveil Live Stream and SpaceShipThree Unveil Time.

SpaceShipThree Unveil Live Stream Time

Richard Branson's private space company Virgin Galactic is set to reveal their newest spaceship called the SpaceShipThree on a live web stream on their official company's YouTube channel. You can find the link for the upcoming stream embedded below. The live stream is set to start at 7:30 AM EDT or 11:30 GMT. You can convert time to your local timezone to calculate when you can tune in to watch the live stream.

Yahoo Finance had initially reported that Virgin Galactic's plans to roll out the SpaceShipThree on March 30, according to the details revealed in the company's fourth-quarter and full-year conference call on February 25. Since then, Virgin Galactic also announced the news on Twitter with a trailer. You can take a look at the trailers in the Tweet embedded below.

As reported by Yahoo Finance, the SpaceShipThree is built using a modular design. What this means is, parts of the ship can be switched out at will and it's highly flexible in terms of practicality. Virgin Galaxy has also said that SpaceShipThree will act as a base for the spaceships the company is planning to add to their fleet in the future.

The spaceship is built with an enhanced fabrication process that the company says will make it perform better in the flights and maintenance of the ship will be easy. After the SpaceShipThree is rolled out next week, the spaceship will be tested with glide tests scheduled in the coming months. The company has not yet revealed a look at the Spaceship, apart from a thumbnail on Youtube and the Twitter trailers. From the small glimpses, we have received from the limited footage, the ship appears to be similar to the SpaceShipTwo in terms of some design features. Stay tuned for more news on space and technology.

Image Source: Virgin Galaxy Twitter