Virgin Hyperloop New Video Explains How High-speed Passenger Pods Can Travel At 670 Mph

The American transportation technology company Virgin Hyperloop has released a video showing its ambitious project that will reportedly allow passengers to travel at the speed of 670 miles per hour (1078 kilometres/hour). Explaining this new form of mass transportation, the company claims that this new form of mass transportation is expected to set the standard for the 21st century by travel, and it will help in connecting cities in minutes. On Monday, August 23, the video was shared on Twitter by Josh Giegel, CEO & Co-Founder of the company, with the caption, "Check it out: our latest #hyperloop 101 video launches today. How does this help your understanding of how hyperloop works? [sic]." The company explains that the design of this transport system features a series of pods that comes with a near-vacuum environment inside. It further said that these battery-powered pods will glide at 670 mph (1078 kmph).

Have a look at the video here:

Check it out: our latest #hyperloop 101 video launches today. How does this help your understanding of how hyperloop works? pic.twitter.com/A1cnTPVZ0b — Josh Giegel (@jgiegel) August 23, 2021

Pods can split off to allow individual pods to have different destinations

The company further claims that, unlike trains, these battery-powered pods carrying passengers will not be connected physically and can split off, allowing individual pods to have different destinations. "After building and testing the world's first hyperloop system, we are now focused on our commercial product; the key to our product is guided by a design that is elegant through its simplicity, future-proof due to its modularity, guided by principles of this century," the company said in the video. It also states that these next-generation innovations enable ultra-fast speeds and provide on-demand direct-to-destination service carrying tens of thousands of passengers per hour per direction at aeroplane speed with zero direct emissions.

Dubbed as three times faster than high-speed trains

It is worth mentioning here that the US transportation technology company's 670 mph target is said to be three times faster than high-speed trains and ten times faster than traditional trains. The video has created quite a buzz on the internet since being shared. It has caught people's eyes, garnering around 48,000 views, over 600 likes and more than 270 retweets. Earlier, the company had also tested human travel in a high-speed levitating pod system. The passengers had taken a ride at Virgin Hyperloop’s 500-metre test site in Las Vegas.

