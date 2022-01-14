Virgin Orbit Successfully Launches 7 Small Satellites Into Orbit, 1st Mission SPAC Merger

Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket successfully launched seven small satellites into orbit around the Earth on January 13, representing the company's third successful flight mission. The payloads included several Department of Defence research satellites as well as three tiny satellites from SatRevolution and Spire Global companies, The Verge reported. Virgin Orbit is among a slew of rocket firms that have sprung up in recent decades with the goal of deploying small to medium-sized satellites into space.

The primary for today’s mission is the @DeptofDefense Space Test Program, which is launching 4 Research and Development (R&D) satellites for its second mission (STP-27VPB) on LauncherOne. #LauncherOne #VirginOrbit — Virgin Orbit (@VirginOrbit) January 13, 2022

Furthermore, in comparison with its peers, the firm's method of sending these satellites into orbit is a little different. Rather than taking off vertically from the surface, Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket is programed to launch from beneath the wing of a carrier plane, the renovated Boeing 747 known as Cosmic Girl. The plane will lift LauncherOne to a height of around 35,000 feet, from whence the rocket will be launched. LauncherOne further ignites its main engine in mid-flight, propelling its payloads the rest of the time into Earth's orbit.

Cosmic Girl launched LauncherOne from a height of 35,000 feet for the satellite mission

The customised Boeing 747 carrier aircraft of Virgin Orbi took off from Mojave Air and Space Port in Southern California at 4:39 p.m. EST (1:39 p.m. local California time) carrying LauncherOne under its wing, as per the Space. The aircraft proceeded southwest for roughly 70 minutes before arriving in its intended drop zone, a region of the Pacific Ocean about 50 miles southwest of the Channel Islands in California.

At 5:52 p.m. EST (2252 GMT), Cosmic Girl launched LauncherOne from a height of around 35,000 feet, and the two-stage rocket pushed its way into orbit. Virgin Orbit stated through Twitter at 6:53 p.m. EST (2353 GMT) that all seven satellites were successfully placed into their designated orbit, a circular route 310 miles above Earth, the Space reported.

And there we have it, folks! We've just heard from Mission Control that NewtonThree successfully reignited and deployed all customer spacecraft into their target orbit. Another fantastic day for the Virgin Orbit team, and a big step forward for our customers. — Virgin Orbit (@VirginOrbit) January 13, 2022

As Cosmic Girl makes it out to the drop point, check out the flight profile as #LauncherOne travels to orbit. pic.twitter.com/WJ0tLhYo05 — Virgin Orbit (@VirginOrbit) January 13, 2022

In addition to this, this launch came less than a week after Virgin Orbit's stock started trading on the New York Stock Exchange for the very first time. Virgin Orbit revealed in August 2021 that it will merge with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, to go public, putting it one of three tiny rocket launch businesses to do so in 2021. Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart rang the Nasdaq opening bell on January 7, while the firm displayed a mockup of its main rocket, LauncherOne, in New York City's Times Square, The Verge reported.

(Image: AP)