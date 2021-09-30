Virtual And Physical Worlds Are Comparable In Eyes Of Kea Parrots, Reveals Study

A new study published in Biology Letters by the University of Auckland suggests that kea parrots interpret virtual and real-world settings as continuous and equivalent. To do so, the researchers trained a group of kea at Willowbank Wildlife Reserve in New Zealand to use their tongues to manipulate a touchscreen laptop. The parrots were then given a series of tasks that took place either entirely in the actual world, entirely on-screen or a combination of both.

The birds first noticed a genuine ball placed on a seesaw that was tilted to allow the ball to roll into one of two real boxes. By touching the ball with their beaks, they accurately indicated which box they thought it was in. When all of the pieces were replaced with virtual ones on a screen, they completed the assignment correctly.

They were given a version of the task that had the same virtual animation of the seesaw as before, but it now appeared to deposit the ball into one of two real boxes placed in front of the screen to see if they expected physical events taking place in a virtual environment to be continuous with the real world. The birds continued to choose the box where the ball appeared to have been dropped, implying that they expected activities on-screen to continue into the actual world.

The parrots were also given an additional experiment in which actual and virtual things were pitted against each other. This proved that the team's findings were not attributable to simpler explanations, such as choosing the box tokens moved closest to and that the birds had no preference for real or virtual things when they were directly contrasted.

The beak of a parrot is similar to a fingernail

Training the birds to use touchscreens was a fascinating task, according to Patrick Wood, a study author. As per Xinhua, He said that the beak of a parrot is similar to a fingernail and that it will not trigger a touchscreen. As a result, they had to train them to use their tongues to lick the screen. They soon gained confidence in using touchscreens once they mastered this skill, and they appear to like it as well.

Image: Unsplash