Volcano Erupts In Iceland After 900 Years; Thousands Visit Mount Fagradalsfjall To Watch

Volcano erupted near the capital of Iceland after 900 years but posed no threat. Thousands of people visited the place to witness the natural beauty.

Source - Bjorn Steinbekk

On March 19, 2021, lava started to crack open at the top of Mount Fagradalsfjall in Iceland. BBC reported that the event marked the first volcano eruption to have occurred after almost 900 years. The volcano erupted not too far from Iceland's capital Reykjavik. Normally, a volcano eruption near a populated area is considered a threat and could cause commotion in terms of an emergency evacuation. Fortunately, officials confirmed that the eruption was small and did not present any danger.

Volcano erupts near Iceland's capital Reykjavik

Now that the outburst of the volcano has subsided, people from the capital have flocked over in thousands to witness the splendid sight of the lava that looks too good to be true. While speaking with news agency AFP, a hiker who had the chance to visit the location described the event as breathtaking that oozed out surprising shades of orange but also admitted to it smelling bad.

Thanks to technology, the whole world can witness the magnificent panorama now. Earlier today, a drone video of the lava and terrain that was shot and uploaded by a Facebook user named Bjorn Steinbekk quickly became a viral phenomenon on the Internet with millions of people commenting on its beauty and appreciating the nature.

According to Iceland’s Department of Emergency Management, since the past week, more than 40,000 intense earthquakes have been recorded in the southwest of Iceland. Reportedly, this is what led to the long-dormant volcano. The Icelandic Meteorological Office warned people about steering clear from the areas near Mount Fagradalsfjall but since people decided to visit the place over the weekend anyway, they offered a guide that included tips about careful ways of hiking and viewing the eruption from a distance.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office continues to update on the event and its aftermath on their social media handles. They even attached a screenshot from the seismograph to reveal what typically happens before an eruption. The volcano wasn't an unexpected event as such as the Civil Defence and other authorities of the country had held a press conference earlier this month to address the series of seismic activities taking place and warned people about a possible eruption. Many roads were closed and surveillance was increased as a precautionary measure.

