'Waiting': NASA Shares Satellite Images Of Traffic Backlog In Suez Canal At Night

NASA Earth on Tuesday shared aerial satellite imagery of the maritime traffic backlog visible at night from space when the giant container ship MV Ever Given was bottlenecked lengthways in the key global chokepoint of the Suez Canal. Goods cargoes and vessels jammed up around the canal’s two ends waiting to traverse through the navigational artery. In the images shared by NASA Earth on its social media, the ships lined up in anchorages in the vicinity of the grounded Evergreen Marine corp owned container ship, which had lodged in the waterways for at least 6 days.

A series of daytime images were earlier released that showed Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal as recorded on Earth-observing Dove satellites operated by San Francisco-based company Planet. Now, NASA has released the intriguing nighttime images of the ship all acquired from the space agency’s Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite. NASA's Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8 acquired an image of the many ships waiting in the Gulf of Suez, in the northwestern arm of the Red Sea. As of March 28, the canal service company Leth Agencies said that there were at least 367 ships waiting to pass through the canal, and 154 crowded to the north near Port Said of which, 42 were in Great Bitter Lake, and 171 were south of stranded MV Ever Given in the Red Sea.

"The images offer another view of ships waiting in the Gulf of Suez," NASA said. "The VIIRS "day-night band" detects light in a range of wavelengths from green to near-infrared and uses filtering techniques to enhance dim signals such as moonlight, gas flares, and the lights on ships," it added.

In the first image, typical ship traffic in the Gulf of Suez can be seen transiting normally on February 1, 2021. By March 27, the line of waiting ships stretched 72 kilometers (45 miles). Two days later, ships waited as far as 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the canal entry, and nearly 184 swarmed the area by March 30 due to blockage according to the Leth agency.

[Image Credit: NASA]

[Ship traffic began moving through the canal again on March 29. credit: NASA]

Backlog can take 'days' to clear

Egypt was able to dislodge the mammoth Panama flagged vessel on March 29, however, the backlog caused could take days or even months to clear, top container shipping firm Maersk said in a statement. As salvage rescue efforts continued to dislodge the supertanker and resume navigation of the cargoes waiting at anchorages through the maritime passageway,it was estimated that it could take “six days or more for the complete queue to pass.” “Ripple effects on global capacity and equipment are significant and the blockage has already triggered a series of further disruptions and backlogs in global shipping that could take weeks, possibly months, to unravel,” Maersk stated