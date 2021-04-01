Was NASA Founded To Explore The Ocean? Viral Video Spreads Rumours About NASA Origin

Quick links:
Image Credits: NASA Unsplash
Over the past couple of days, many people have been asking on the internet - was NASA founded to explore the ocean? The Google search results for this term have skyrocketed. Let's look into why people have been searching for the question - was NASA really founded to explore the ocean.
NASA stands for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. NASA is a federal governmental organisation. NASA is responsible for the American government's space programs and research related to Space and aeronautics. It was founded in 1958 and replaced the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics.
A social media video posted by an account called 'memes_to_click' shared a video related to NASA that went viral. The account has nearly 6,000 followers and the video went viral as users around the world shared it. In the video, there is black and white footage of a submarine underwater, and in the background, there is text and narration from an unknown person who says, ''NASA's original mission was searching the oceans. They will not tell us what they found, but their plans abruptly switched to getting us off this planet."
At the time of writing this article, the video has over a million views and has sparked interest worldwide in the question of was NASA founded to explore the ocean. Most of the comments in the video were calling it out for being a hoax and fake, but the Google search results show enough people started to believe in the video. However, the video is clearly a hoax. Let's take a look into NASA's past.
As per NASA's official website, NASA was set up in 1958 to conduct research in the field of aeronautics, which is the science related to the operation of aircraft and spaceships. NASA was established as a response to the Soviet space achievements which started the American-Soviet space race. On July 29, 1958, American President D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, bring NASA into existence. Here are the objectives of NASA, as per the Space Act.