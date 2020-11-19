What Are Stars? How Are They Formed? Details About These Celestial Bodies

Stars are giant balls of plasma and are one of the main celestial bodies. People have been fascinated by stars and have tried to find more details about what are stars and other facts.

Star formation

Stars take birth from a huge cloud of hydrogen and helium. The cloud starts to get condensed because of its own gravitational force which pulls the gases inwards. As a result, the gas lump rotates faster and becomes a nearly round clump of gases known as a protostar. A protostar transforms into a star when its internal heat and pressure reaches 1 million degrees C and the nuclear fusion makes it a smaller mass with high atomic density.

Stars life cycle

A star goes through different stages from its formation to its death. The stars reach their death as their mass condenses. A protostar becomes a T-Tauri star or a variable star with fluctuating brightness after 10 million years of its formation.

Later, its mass condenses and the outer layer cools and glows in bright red as the nuclear fusion at the core and the gravitational pull. Such stars are called red giants. The helium at the core fuses again till it vanishes. Then the core contracts and gets hotter which makes the sun brighter than before and its expanding gas outer shell is blown away and only the core remains, Such stars are called white dwarfs, They then continue to become cooler and become red dwarfs and eventually become black holes. Some stars also become failed stars, which scientists identify as brown dwarfs.

Different kinds of stars

Stars can be of different kinds. Our solar system has only one star, The Sun. But, there can be more than one star. For example, our closest stars are Proxima Centauri which include two stars Alpha Centauri A and B. Then there are binary stars which form when two protostars form near and each one attracts another within their gravitation pool. If they are closer, the mass may be transferred from one to another and in the process, a giant star and a neutron star or a black hole is formed.

Star names

Scientists have different ways to name stars. The ancient culture often used to name the constellations according to any mythical factor or a creature in imagination. A lot of constellations have such names. At present, there are a total of 88 constellations.

The brightest star in a constellation is named “alpha”. The second brightest is named “beta” and the name then follows the Greek alphabetical order according to their brightness in descending order. As time went on, new and powerful telescopes were discovered and different scientists found different procedures to name the stars.

