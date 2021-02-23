What Happened To Curiosity Rover? Find Out Everything About This Rover Here

The rover is still operational as of February 2021 and it has been on Mars for 3034 sols (3117 Earth days) since landing on the 6th of August in the year 2012. Curiosity's rover design serves as the basis for NASA's 2021 Perseverance mission, which carries different scientific instruments. Continue reading this article to know whether the curiosity rover is still working or not.

Curiosity Rover's Last Words

So what happened to Curiosity rover? As mentioned above, this existing robot known as Curiosity, is still there on Mars and is working properly after its landing was successful in the location of equatorial Gale Crater back in 2012. As of now, this rover is celebrating 3,000 Martian days, or Sols and this is on the surface of the Red Planet on Tuesday. Many people want to know about curiosity rover's last words but this rover is still functional and working so there are no last words from it.

The last message that came from the rover was from "Opportunity" rover and it was "My battery is low and it's getting dark." This final communication from the rover was received on the 10th of June, 2018 (sol 5111) and the location from where this message was received was Perseverance Valley.

Mars is known to have a very thin atmosphere and even a tiny amount of water vapour in this atmosphere is able to form clouds. This is more often the case when the climate is cold on Mars and this means it also happens around high peaks. What Curiosity has observed was that these thin clouds overhead many times in its mission. On Sol 2410, it was able to see a new kind of cloud that always form at very high heights. They could be around 31km above the surface and even more. The clouds that form at these altitudes are given the name "noctilucent" and this is due to the fact that they are able to emit light by remaining illuminated by the sun even after sunset has occurred at the surface.

