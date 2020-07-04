What Is A Penumbral Lunar Eclipse? Learn More About It Ahead Of The July 5 Eclipse

A Lunar Eclipse is a marvellous celestial event to witness. They occur when the Earth’s shadow blocks the sun’s light, which otherwise should reflect on the moon. The next penumbral lunar eclipse is set to occur on July 4 and 5, 2020. Read on to know, “What is a penumbral eclipse?” And learn the history and science behind them.

Read | Full Moon Eclipse: What time will the lunar eclipse occur & which planets will be visible?

What is a penumbral eclipse?

Throughout human history, eclipses have inspired awe and sometimes even fear. To understand, what is a penumbral eclipse, it is important to note that a lunar eclipse only occurs on a full moon. A total lunar eclipse can only occur when, the Sun, the Earth and the moon are in a straight line. A lack of this creates either a partial eclipse and in most cases no eclipse at all.

Read | Lunar Eclipse July 2020 timings in India: What time will the penumbral reach its peak?

Here's how it a typical lunar eclipse works

Earth casts two shadows that befall the moon during a lunar eclipse, the umbra is a full and dark shadow. The penumbra is a partial and outer shadow. The full moon passes through these shadows in a few stages. The initial and final stages are when the moon is in earth’s penumbral shadow, which is generally not so noticeable. Hence, the best part of an eclipse is during the middle of the event, the point of maximum eclipse, when the moon is in the umbral shadow.

Source: Unsplash

Read | Lunar Eclipse July 2020 timings in USA: What's the best time to observe the phenomenon?

There are three types of lunar eclipses

Total lunar eclipse

When Earth's full umbral shadow falls on the full moon. The moon obviously doesn’t completely disappear, but there will surely be eerie darkness. This makes it incredibly easy to miss if you were not actively seeking out the eclipse.

Supposing that the watcher was standing on the moon and looking back at the sun. In that case, the black disk of Earth will be blocking the entire sun, but the viewer will see a ring of reflected light glowing around the edges of planet Earth. This is the light that falls on the moon during a total lunar eclipse.

Partial lunar eclipse

Most eclipses are only partial. But every total lunar eclipse also goes through a partial phase among many other phases. And a partial eclipse occurs on either side of totality. As the name suggests during this partial phase, the Sun, Earth and moon are not quite perfectly aligned. Hence, it might look amusing that the earth’s shadow appears to take a bite out of the full moon.

Penumbral lunar eclipse

The July 4 and 5 eclipse will be a penumbral one. During the penumbral eclipse, the moon is in Earth's faint outer shadow or penumbra. Unless someone is a seasoned sky-gazer, most people are likely to miss it.

Source: Unsplash

Read | What is the difference between Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse? Read more

Lunar Eclipse Time

The Lunar Eclipse in India is set to begin at 8:37 AM IST. The point of the maximum eclipse will be at 9:49 AM IST and it will end at 11:22 AM IST. The lunar eclipse of July 2020 will last approximately for two hours and 45 minutes. As these will be morning hours in India, the July 5, lunar eclipse won’t be visible from India. The countries in North America, South America, Western Europe and Africa will get to witness the celestial event.