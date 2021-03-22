What Is Astroscale & What Does It Do? Here's All You Need To Know About Astroscale Here

Space Exploration is at an all-time high and every country is sending out shuttles and astronauts on their own set of missions. There also many space vehicles that are orbiting the Earth. Having so many missions and vehicles near Earth comes with one issue and that is debris. Debris and other objects that fall from these vehicles collect together and form a cluster over the planet. Astroscale is a company that has taken up the task of solving these problems. Many people want to learn what is Astroscale.

What is Astroscale?

Astroscale is a private company with the aim of providing a safe and sustainable development of space for future generations. The company was founded in 2013 and has been developing innovative and scalable solutions across the spectrum of on-orbit servicing missions such as:

Life Extension

In-situ Space Situational Awareness

End of Life services

Active Debris Removal

These missions have been undertaken by the company to create sustainable space systems and mitigate the growing and hazardous buildup of debris in space. Astroscale defines business cases, works with government and commercial stakeholders to develop norms, regulations, and incentives for the responsible use of space. Check out Astroscale’s vision and mission below:

Mission

Vision

What does Astroscale do?

Astroscale has many services that help to take their vision of safe and sustainable development of space forward. Check out what does Astroscale do below:

End of Life Services: Astroscale provides services that help in preparing future satellites with a docking mechanism before launch that will allow for eventual removal from orbit by a servicing mission.

Active Debris Removal: For Astroscale, debris removal is crucial. To make this happen, they have partnered with national space agencies and international organisations, which will help them research and develop missions for the innovative removal of debris.

Life extension restore: This service by Astroscale is to help extend the life of a Geo Satellite, which in turn gives commercial and government operators greater value on current investments and the freedom to put new investment toward more pressing needs.

Astroscale Space Missions

Astroscale just launched an End of Services satellite called the Elsa-D (End of Life Services Astroscale Demonstration). This mission was held through a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. This is one of the Astroscale Space Missions that will help retrieve used satellites and other debris that has been formed by space missions. This demonstration is meant to be 6 months long.