What Is Cat Que Virus? How The Virus Could Be A Big Threat To India?

As India continues to battle against COVID-19, it appears that there is another virus that could potentially spread in the country. Scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have recently revealed that there is a new Chinese virus called Cat Que Virus (CQV) which can be fatal to humans

What is Cat Que Virus?

Cat Que Virus is a form of the arthropod-borne virus. This can lead to meningitis, paediatric encephalitis and febrile illnesses in human beings. The virus has already infected a number of people in China.

According to the ICMR report, scientists at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), ICMR, Pune, the antibodies for the Cat Que Virus were found in two out of the total 883 human serum samples that were collected from people belonging to different states in the country.

This revealed that the two people had contracted the virus at a certain point, although it was not found in the samples when the research was actually conducted. These two human samples came from Karnataka in 2014 and 2017. The research report also stated that the Cat Que Virus was found in Vietnam and China in the Culex species of mosquitoes, and even in pigs. There are also certain species of mosquitoes similar to Culex that are found in India.

Mosquito species susceptible to Cat Que Virus in India

The report explained that with the spread of similar species of the mosquitoes found in our country, one needs to be aware of the replication kinetics of the Cat Que Virus in mosquito models. Scientists had conducted a susceptibility and replication kinetics test on a number of different mosquito species in India to find out its behaviour in the Indian context.

The findings revealed that Ae. aegypti, Cx. quinquefasciatus and Cx. tritaeniorhynchus are some of the species of mosquitoes in India that were found susceptible to the virus.

The ICMR report further added that the virus has been reported from the culex tritaeniorhynchus species of mosquitoes, which serves as the natural host for CQV, however, the role of birds as potential vectors for the transmission of the virus and the report of infections in humans with the CQV hasn't been recorded yet.

Image credits: @cdc | Unsplash