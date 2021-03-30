What Is Comorbidity Certificate? Learn How To Register For COVID Vaccine Online

The government of India has opened access to vaccinations for individuals above the age of 60. Additionally, the government has also allowed people over the age of 45 who are at risk due to comorbidities to be vaccinated as well. A registered medical practitioner can issue a comorbidity certificate for COVID. Read on to know what is Comorbidity Certificate.

What is a Comorbidity Certificate?

A comorbidity certificate is a type of certificate that can be issued by a state registered doctor. Comorbidity Certificates are issued to individuals above the age of 45 suffering from conditions/diseases that can put them at higher risk of death from COVID-19. Individuals with comorbidity certificates are eligible to take the vaccine. Read on to know what are the list of comorbidities that can make you eligible for a vaccine.

Heart failure with hospital admission in the past year

Post cardiac transplant/Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF < 40%)

Moderate or Severe Valvular Heart Disease

Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or Idiopathic PAH

Coronary Artery Disease with past CABG/PTCA/ MI and Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment

Angina and Hypertension/Diabetes treatment

CT/MRI documented stroke and Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment

Pulmonary artery hypertension and Hypertension/ Diabetes on treatment

Diabetes (>10 years or with complication) and Hypertension on treatment

Kidney/Liver/Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/ On wait-list

End-stage Kidney Disease on haemodialysis/ CAPD

Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/ immunosuppressant medications

Decompensated cirrhosis

Severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations in last two years/FEVI <50%

Lymphoma/ Leukaemia/ Myeloma

Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after July 1, 2020, or currently on any cancer therapy

Sickle Cell Disease/ Bone marrow failure/Aplastic Anemia/Thalassemia Major

Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases/ HIV infection

Persons with disabilities due to Intellectual disabilities/ Muscular Dystrophy/ Acid attack with involvement of respiratory system/Persons with disabilities having high support needs/Multiple disabilities including deaf-blindness.

COVID Vaccine Registration Online

Individuals above the age of 60 along with individuals who have a comorbidity certificate can register for taking the COVID vaccine online. Individuals have two options to register for the COVID vaccine online. First, individuals can visit the COWIN website and register themselves for vaccination using their mobile number and OTP. Second, individuals can download and register themselves on the Aarogya Setu, which has CoWIN integrated. There is an option to apply for vaccination on the App itself. The registrations open every day at 9 AM.

Disclaimer: The above information has been sourced from the CoWIN website and individuals can visit the site for more detailed information on the vaccination process.

