What Is Space Debris And Why Is It A Problem? Find Out The Reason And Other Facts

Space debris is all of the non-functional human-made objects that are in space and serve no purpose anymore. These are also termed as space junk, space pollution, space waste, space garbage, etc. These are mainly in the orbit of our planet Earth. Examples of space debris are nonfunctional spacecrafts and abandoned launch vehicle stages and more. Continue reading the article to know why space debris is a problem.
What is Space debris?
Why is Space debris a problem? Space debris is a major problem and there have been times when two large dead satellites have almost collided, and the International Space Station also were forced to resort to their emergency manoeuvres at least 3 times in order to avoid getting hit with space debris. These collisions may be a big problem but the biggest problems are the explosions that take place in orbit due to the left-over energy by the fuel, batteries etc.
Space debris facts
- In 2007, China went on to destroy one of their weather satellites for testing out their new weapon. This led to more than 3,000 pieces of space debris
- Around 4,700 satellites are in space but only around 1,800 are functional
- The speed that space debris can reach is 4.3 to 5 miles per second which is 7 times faster than the speed of a bullet.
- One of the NASA scientists known as Donald Kessler had imagined and made a theory that all these collisions of man-made objects in space could someday lead to the destruction of telecommunications and this will lead to humanity getting trapped on Earth.
- In the year 1998, after a satellite failed to function, a lot more than 90% of the pagers in the world had stopped working. This could be an indication or an example of the consequences that space debris can lead to if the satellites kept getting hit by them.
- In one of the years, the International Space Station were forced to take emergency measures and coordinate three shifts in a position that allowed them to be safe from collisions with space debris.
- The amount of space debris that enters into the Earth's atmosphere is an estimated average of 200 to 400 every year.