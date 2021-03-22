What Is Space Debris And Why Is It A Problem? Find Out The Reason And Other Facts

Space debris is all of the non-functional human-made objects that are in space and serve no purpose anymore. These are also termed as space junk, space pollution, space waste, space garbage, etc. These are mainly in the orbit of our planet Earth. Examples of space debris are nonfunctional spacecrafts and abandoned launch vehicle stages and more. Continue reading the article to know why space debris is a problem.

What is Space debris?

Why is Space debris a problem? Space debris is a major problem and there have been times when two large dead satellites have almost collided, and the International Space Station also were forced to resort to their emergency manoeuvres at least 3 times in order to avoid getting hit with space debris. These collisions may be a big problem but the biggest problems are the explosions that take place in orbit due to the left-over energy by the fuel, batteries etc.

Space debris facts