What Is Tanzanite? What Is It Used For? Know Everything Here

A Tanzanian man became a millionaire overnight after mining two huge rocks of Tanzanite in the country. The combined weight of the two rocks is 15kg, and each of them weighs 5.8kg and 9.2 kg respectively. These are the biggest Tanzanite rocks ever found in Tanzania. The man sold off the rocks for $3.4 million. The previous biggest Tanzanite rock weighed 3.8 kg and this is a significant development. After the reports of the event came out, many people around the world are wondering what is Tanzanite and what is Tanzanite used for? If you have the same questions in your mind, do not worry, here is everything about Tanzanite.

What is Tanzanite?

Tanzanite gemstone is an exquisite mineral zoisite, caused by small amounts of vanadium. Tanzanite colour is blue and violet and it is sold in several shapes across the globe. This mesmerizing gemstone belongs to the epidote mineral group and it is only found in Tanzania, in a very small mining area near the Mererani Hills. The lustre of the Tanzanite gemstone is Vitreous and it has an Orthorhombic crystal system. The hardness of this gemstone is not as strong as diamond and so it is highly prone to scratches. The hardness of Tanzanite gemstone is 6 to 6.5, as per Mohs hardness scale. The name Tanzanite was given by Tiffany & Co. after Tanzania, the country in which it was discovered.

What is Tanzanite used for?

Tanzanite is a very popular jewellery gemstone belonging to the Zoisite Mineral class. It is used in bracelets, necklaces, and earrings. It is less often used in rings due to its relatively low hardness which makes it prone to scratches.

Tanzanite Price

A richly coloured Tanzanite gemstone is approximately worth $ 300 to $ 425 per carat for 1ct. However, for 2ct sizes, each gemstone would cost approximately $ 450 to $ 650 per carat. It would cost $ 650 to $ 750 per carat for 3ct and above ranges. Tanzanite is considered to be a great investment in Tanzania.

