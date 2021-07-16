What Is The Eligibility Criteria To Register For Virgin Galactic's Free Flight To Space?

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson’s latest historic trip is being credited for making space more accessible as it has paved the way for anyone across the globe to experience few minutes in zero gravity on a British billionaire’s company vessel. After achieving his own dream of nearly two decades, Branson hailed “space is for all” and encouraged people to spend a few minutes on the edge of the space as he did on Sunday.

Shortly after achieving the milestone, Branson’s Virgin Galactic unveiled a contest to “Win Two Seats on One of the FIRST Virgin Galactic Flights to Space.” The spaceflight company is set to start its first commercial flights from next year and has opened the contest for people to participate and be “one of the first people to live that dream on a Virgin Galactic spaceflight.”

Additionally, all moments in this once in a lifetime opportunity on Virgin Galactic’s spacecraft would be recorded in an HD video with lucky winners getting window seats. While the cost of Virgin Galactic’s spaceflight is US$250,000 per person, the contest provides the same free of cost to the ‘Grand Prize' winner and one guest.

What is the eligibility criteria?

The following is the eligibility of the contest as described by the company:

You must be at least 18 years old to enter. Winner’s Guest must be at least 18 years old.

You should not be sharing work relationships with Omaze as the contest bars any employee, directors of Omaze or other non-profits of Omaze or any other contractor. Even persons involved in testing, development administration and fulfilment of any other goal are not eligible to enter the contest.

Further, any participant who is determined to be a Specially Designated National (as defined by the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control) or is a sanctioned person as determined by such Participant’s applicable jurisdiction of residence will not be eligible to enter or win the prize of the contest. Indians can enter the contest as contest bars only people residing in countries on the United Nation’s (UNs) list of embargoed countries or countries where the law prohibits intro in any such experience.

You should have received certain vaccinations, including, without limitation, a COVID-19 vaccination, and provide proof of the same (in a format determined by Sponsor and/or Virgin in its sole discretion) in order to be eligible to win and accept the prize of spaceflight.

How to register?

While the deadline to enter the contest is August 31, 2021, and the maximum number of entries for any one person into this Experience is six thousand. Here’s how to register:

The individual has to log on to omaze.com/space and gets two days to enter the contest which can either be by donating money for the cost listed on the site or without doing the same

Then select the option ‘Enter Without the Contribution' and fill out the form with the required details with an active email id

Click submit and you can similarly register multiple times to increase the probability to win

IMAGE: AP

