What Is The SpaceX Mission? Where Is The SpaceX Crew 2 Going With Four Astronauts?

SpaceX and NASA have joined hands yet again to send four astronauts of NASA to the International Space Station. The launch shall take place on April 23, 2021 and this will be Crew Dragon’s second flight since last year. The four astronauts going to the ISS are Shane Kimbrough, K. Megan McArthur, Akihiko Hoshide and Thomas Pesquet. Here is more information about the "what is the SpaceX mission" and "Where is SpaceX going?" read on to know.

What is the SpaceX mission?

SpaceX crew 2 mission: The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket shall launch from Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Florida. It will then dock on the International Space Station port. After successfully sending astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to and from the space station, this is the second time that SpaceX is sending NASA astronauts to ISS. The SpaceX Crew 2 astronauts will be spending the next 6 months in space.

The Crew 2 flight will carry NASA Astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur. While Shane Kimbrough will serve as the mission’s spacecraft commander, Megan McArthur will serve as the pilot. Apart from these two, the Crew 2 flight will carry JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet. The two will serve as mission specialists to the space station for a six-month science mission.

Where is SpaceX going?

As mentioned earlier as well, SpaceX Crew 2 mission is planned to transport four members of the crew to the International Space Stations (ISS) Crew 2 is also planned to use the same capsule as Demo 2 and the same booster as Crew 1.

How long does it take to reach the space station?

While the question is simple, the answer to how long it takes to reach ISS depends on various spacecraft technologies and capabilities. Back in the year 2010, NASA had released a video claiming that it takes about 3 days to reach International Space Station.

However, with advancements in spacecraft technologies, space shuttles have reportedly reached the International Space Station in or under 24 hours. When will the SpaceX Crew 2 reach the International Space Station depends on various factors and information on the same is awaited.

Image credits: SpaceX IG