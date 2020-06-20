What Time Is The Summer Solstice At The Stonehenge And When To Watch The Event Online

Due to coronavirus pandemic, this year people will not be able to enjoy the summer solstice at Stonehenge. Therefore, it will be available to watch online to mark the official start of summertime. The Summer Solstice marks the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. Numerous channels would be streaming the event online and live, here is when to watch the event from the comforts of your homes.

What time is the summer solstice at the Stonehenge?

According to a leading media portal, the solstice will officially start at 22:41 PM BST. This is when the Sun would be fully set, which implies that the daylight will last for 16 hours and 38 minutes on June 20. The event shall continue through until the next morning- June 21 sunrise. The sun will rise at 05:43 BST.

Where to watch Stonehenge summer solstice 2020?

You could tune in to the English Heritage’ Facebook page.

Glastonbury would be hosting a virtual event on Sunday, June 21st. They will stream live the Summer Solstice sunrise from 04.30 BST (03.30 GMT) so the sunrise at 04.55 BST (03.55 GMT) can be captured.

You can be a part of the Wonderland Summer Solstice festival through its Facebook page and on Zoom app. You can tune in from June 19 to June 21 and take part in wildcraft workshops, ecstatic dance, mediation and much more.

In addition to these, as part of a virtual edition of Midsummer Festival for the year 2020, open-air performances will be broadcasted live on June 20th. It will be from a variety of setting across the West Midlands.

Moreover, there are all-night online solstice discos, band nights and yoga classes available. It is being done as the Solstice coincides with the international yoga day that falls on June 21.

The event can be watched on the official Facebook page of Stonehenge. The event can be watched the livestream on Stonehenge on Twitter as well.

Some interesting facts about Summer Solstice

The duration of sunlight that will fall in the Northern Hemisphere during the Summer Solstice 2020 will last for 15 hours. However, contrary to what most people believe, the Summer Solstice does not merge with the early sunrise or the late sunset. The earliest sunrise occurred on June 14, 2020. While the latest sunset will not be occurring till June 27, 2020. The day is primarily cherished by people admiring and basking in the beauty of the sky and nature. People can see a variety of colours and hues in the sky due to the Solstice.

Photo credits: Fotobias/ Pixabay