What Time Will The COVID Vaccine Registration Start? How To Register For The Vaccine?

Amid rising COVID positive cases in India, the registration for the third phase of COVID 19 vaccine has begun today, April 28th, 2021. Anyone above the age of 18 years of age can register for vaccination against COVID 19. The registered users will be eligible to receive vaccine starting May 1st, 2021. Here is how one can register for the COVID 19 vaccine.

What time will the covid vaccine registration start?

The government authorities have stated that anyone falling in the 18 to 44 age group can get themselves registered for the COVID vaccine. The registrations will begin on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021. Moreover, the CoWin registration start time for users is 4 PM on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021. If a user tries to register before 4 PM today, they will encounter a CoWin registration not working problem.

The inoculation will start from May 1st, 20021. However, there might be a delay in appointments for the same. The delay in appointment may occur due to the availability of the vaccine at State Government centres and private centres. Check out the tweet about the same below.

18 plus vaccine registration begins

How to register for Covid vaccine in India?

There are several ways for users to get registered for the COVID vaccine. As stated in the Tweet above, users can get themselves registered for the same via CoWin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu App, or the UMANG app. Here is how to register through each of these.

How to Register through the CoWIN website?

Go to the CoWIN website and click on the icon "Register/Sign In". Enter your phone number and press the Get OTP button. After you receive the OTP, enter the digits on the website and click ‘Verify.' On the ‘Register for Vaccination' tab, fill in all of your details, including photo ID verification, name, gender, and year of birth. If you've completed this, click Register. Once you've registered, you'll be given the option of making an appointment. Next to the name of the person who has registered, click on ‘Schedule.' Enter your pin code and hit the Search button. The added pin code's centres will appear. Click on ‘Confirm' after selecting the date and time.

Please note: Users can add up to four members through one login. Users can easily reschedule the appointments as well.

How to Register through the Aarogya Setu app?

Go to the home screen of the Aarogya Setu app and select the CoWIN page. Click on "Vaccination Registration" and enter your phone number. After receiving an OTP, you can proceed to check your identity. Fill out all of the information on the ‘Register for Vaccination' tab, including photo ID evidence, name, gender, and year of birth. Click on the ‘Register' button. Once you've registered, you'll be given the option of making an appointment. Next to the name of the person who has registered, click on Schedule. Enter your pin code and hit the Search button. The added pin code's centres will appear. Click on ‘Confirm' after selecting the date and time.

