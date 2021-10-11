What's The Indian Space Association? Here's Why It's Important For India's Space Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 11, launched the Indian Space Association (ISpA) that will now act as an umbrella for all the players contributing to the development of India's space domain. In his virtual address to the nation, PM Modi said that the initiative will provide the Indian space sector with four pillars and will promote higher participation of private entities. Besides, an independent nodal agency under the Department of Space (DOS) called IN-SPACe, or Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center was also launched for allowing space activities and usage of DOS-owned facilities.

Speaking at the launch of Indian Space Association. https://t.co/PWnwsL54Z8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2021

What purpose will the ISpA serve?

This newly-made body will now serve as an umbrella, which all the space-oriented bodies in India will fall under. As PM Modi said, the association will serve as the collective voice of the Indian space industry by bringing together space and satellite companies. The body is comprised of major stakeholders like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries, Ananth Technology Limited, Bharti Airtel and Larson & Toubro. Moreover, Tata’s Nelco along with Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics, Godrej, Maxar India and Hughes India are also some of the core members.

Adding details to the information, the Prime Minister's Office said in a release that “It will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies.”

The four pillars of ISpA

In his virtual address, PM Modi talked about the four pillars that the government’s approach is based on. He said that the first is “the freedom of innovation to the private sector. Second, the role of the government as an enabler. Third, preparing youth for the future. And fourth, to see the space sector as a resource for the progress of the common man.” Emphasising the higher participation of private space companies, he also stated that the government’s role as “an enabler and not a handler” will ensure cooperation between government and startups and lead to linear as well as exponential innovation.

The concept of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India was also discussed as PM Modi stressed that the space sector can prove to be a huge medium of progress for the entire population. He added that for India, the space sector means better mapping, imaging and connectivity facilities and also for faster shipment and delivery for entrepreneurs.

(Image: PTI/ANI)