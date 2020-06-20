When Does Solar Eclipse End? Read To Find Out The Eclipse Timings In India

On June 21, 2020, the moon’s trajectory will bring it between the earth and the sun. During the moon’s movement across the solar disk, there will be a point of maximum eclipse, when the moon's coverage of the solar disk will be maximum. Observers from India and a few other countries around the globe will be able to witness the formation of an annulus around the moon, which is also known as the 'Ring of Fire'. Read on to know, 'When does the solar eclipse end today India?'

When does the solar eclipse end today in India?

The Solar Eclipse will be visible from a lot of states and cities across India. But, as per the reports of a science portal, the state of Uttarakhand will have the best view of the eclipse. Spectators in the state will witness the eclipse for up to three hours and forty minutes. They will be able to see 98.6 per cent of coverage of the solar disk by the moon. Here is a list of the solar eclipse end timings in major cities of the country.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Solar Eclipse timings in Kolkata: The eclipse will begin at 10:46 am local time, with the maximum eclipse occurring at 12:35. It will end at 2:17 pm. The eclipse will last for three hours and 31 minutes.

Solar Eclipse timings in Delhi: In the capital city the solar eclipse will commence at 10:20 am local time and end at 1:48 pm, thus lasting for three hours and 29 minutes. The maximum eclipse, when the moon will be closest to the centre of the sun, will happen at 12:01 pm.

Solar Eclipse timings in Mumbai: In the metropolitan city, the eclipse will start at 10:00 am local time, with the maximum eclipse occurring at 11:37 am. The solar eclipse end time will be 1:37 pm. Mumbai will be able to observe the eclipse for three hours and 27 minutes.

Solar Eclipse timings in Chennai: Spectators from Chennai will be able to observe the eclipse from 10:22 am, local time till 1:41 pm. The maximum coverage of the solar disk by the moon will occur at 11:59 am, here. The duration of the eclipse will be three hours and 19 minutes.

Solar Eclipse timings in Bangalore: In IT City of India, the solar eclipse will start at 10:12 am, local time and end at 1:31 pm. With the peak eclipse coverage occurring on 11:47 am. The phenomenon is last for three hours and 19 minutes here.

Solar Eclipse 2020: from India

In India, the northern states such as Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Rajasthan will get to witness the full annular solar eclipse, while the rest of the country will only get to see a partial solar eclipse. Cities of Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Sirsa in the North will have a view of the full solar eclipse. While other major cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Bangalore, Chennai will get to observe a partial solar eclipse.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

According to the reports of a science portal, in India, the obscuration of the Sun by the Moon will be nearly 98.6 per cent in the northern states of India. It will be 94 per cent in Delhi, 80 per cent in Guwahati, 75 per cent in Silchar and 66 per cent in Kolkata. Mumbai will have a view of 62 per cent coverage, it will be 37 per cent in Bangalore, 34 per cent in Chennai, 28 per cent in Port Blair and etc.