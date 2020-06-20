When Does Solar Eclipse End? Read To Find Out The Eclipse Timings In India

Quick links:
On June 21, 2020, the moon’s trajectory will bring it between the earth and the sun. During the moon’s movement across the solar disk, there will be a point of maximum eclipse, when the moon's coverage of the solar disk will be maximum. Observers from India and a few other countries around the globe will be able to witness the formation of an annulus around the moon, which is also known as the 'Ring of Fire'. Read on to know, 'When does the solar eclipse end today India?'
Also Read | Solar Eclipse Time In South Africa: How You Can Watch Solar Eclipse By Staying At Home
The Solar Eclipse will be visible from a lot of states and cities across India. But, as per the reports of a science portal, the state of Uttarakhand will have the best view of the eclipse. Spectators in the state will witness the eclipse for up to three hours and forty minutes. They will be able to see 98.6 per cent of coverage of the solar disk by the moon. Here is a list of the solar eclipse end timings in major cities of the country.
Also Read | Solar Eclipse Timings: When Does The Annular Solar Eclipse Start And End?
Also Read | Rare Ring Of Fire Eclipse Expected On Sunday, Sun's Outer Layer 'Corona' Might Be Visible
In India, the northern states such as Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Rajasthan will get to witness the full annular solar eclipse, while the rest of the country will only get to see a partial solar eclipse. Cities of Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Sirsa in the North will have a view of the full solar eclipse. While other major cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Bangalore, Chennai will get to observe a partial solar eclipse.
Also Read | Special Solar Eclipse Viewing Organized In Himachal Pradesh To Break Celestial Taboos
According to the reports of a science portal, in India, the obscuration of the Sun by the Moon will be nearly 98.6 per cent in the northern states of India. It will be 94 per cent in Delhi, 80 per cent in Guwahati, 75 per cent in Silchar and 66 per cent in Kolkata. Mumbai will have a view of 62 per cent coverage, it will be 37 per cent in Bangalore, 34 per cent in Chennai, 28 per cent in Port Blair and etc.