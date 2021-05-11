When Is The Next Full Moon? When Can You Catch The Brightest Lunar Event Of 2021?

The moon is the nearest celestial body to the earth and a number of skywatchers love to observe its beauty. Many people like to watch the moon change its form every month. A full moon occurs roughly every 29.5 days and in many cultures, a full moon is considered auspicious. The next full moon is said to be even more eventful as it will be the closest full moon of the year, making it the second of two supermoons. Alternatively, this full moon is also known as 'Flower Moon' in many parts of the world simply for the time of year it occurs in the northern hemisphere.

When is the next full moon?

According to Almanac, the next full moon reaches its peak on Wednesday, May 26 at 11:14 am UTC. The Moon is set to enter the outer edge of Earth’s shadow at 4:46 A.M. EDT and reach the darkest part of its shadow at 5:45 A.M. EDT. The Moon will leave the umbra at 8:53 A.M. EDT and the penumbra at 9:51 A.M. EDT. To know the exact time of peak illumination in your area, search for a moonrise and moonset calculator that will be easily available on the Internet. Moreover, it is said to be about 7% bigger and 15% brighter than the average full moon, which will account for the brightest lunar event of 2021.

In some parts of the world, this event will also coincide with a total lunar eclipse. A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth stands between the Moon and the Sun, resulting in Earth's shadow blocking the sun's light that otherwise reflects on the Moon. During a total lunar eclipse, some sunlight still reaches the lunar surface indirectly through the Earth's atmosphere, giving the moon a reddish or orangish hue. This is where the term 'blood moon' comes from.

In India, full moons are considered to be a sign of death or rebirth. This is synonymous with the completion of the lunar cycle as the full moon signifies the start and the end of a cycle. Astrologers state that emotions and tensions are heightened during the night of the full moon as Sun and Moon oppose each other in this phase, leading to uncomfortable friction. They believe that this affects every sun sign on the chart in various ways.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH