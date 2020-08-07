Moon And Mars Will Align This Weekend: Here Is How To Watch Them Rise Together

2020 has been a bright and happening year for astronomers worldwide. Astronomy enthusiasts were charmed by the super-bright Jupiter this summer, which was just 8º away, ringed planet Saturn. Comet NEOWISE dazzled the night sky on Earth for over 20 days. Now, it’s the turn of Moon and Mars to fascinate skywatchers. According to a report by Forbes Magazine, the waning Moon will soon pass close to the red planet. This will lead to Moon and Mars being aligned for a brief period.

When will Mars and Moon align?

The report on Forbes Magazine claims that Moon and Mars will align this weekend. The two celestial bodies will be in conjunction on Saturday, August 8 and early morning hours of Sunday, August 9. Mars is now moving towards opposition in October. This is a point in its orbit when it’s closest to Earth, hence, it appears big and bright. During this period Mars gets visibly bigger and brighter with every passing night. This is a major reason that the Mars Perseverance Rover Mission was launched at the end of July, as Mars’ position will help the spacecraft to reach the red planet by taking the shortest route.

How to see Mars and Moon in alignment?

Skywatchers will need to look east, at around midnight on Saturday going into Sunday. They will be able to find the waning gibbous Moon easily. However, only those in North America will see the closest conjunction. The time of the conjunction will be around 4:00 a.m.EDT. on the morning of Sunday, August 9. At the time of the conduction, Mars will be only 0.8º north of the Moon. Mars will be shining at a magnitude -1.3, which means it will be significantly brighter than any stars.

NASA Mars Perseverance Mission

NASA's latest mission to Mars is the 2020 Mars Perseverance rover mission. The Mission was launched on July 30, 2020 form Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The spacecraft is expected to reach Mars on February 18, 2020, after completing its seven-month-long journey. The Mars mission 2020 is the space agency's endeavour to search for traces of ancient life on the Red Planet. According to NASA's official website, the Mars Perseverance Rover will land on Mars' Jezero Crater which is believed to be a dried lake. NASA's previous mission on the Red planet was the Mars Curiosity mission, exactly 9 years ago.

