Where To Watch Perseid Meteor Shower 2021? All You Need To Know About The Celestial Event

The Perseid meteor shower, one of the rare celestial events, is likely to be visible from the night of August 11 and is predicted to reach its peak before dawn on August 12. Many skygazers have said that this year's conditions are as near to perfect as can be to watch the meteor shower.

The sudden onset of meteors, ranging from 15 to 200, in a span of few hours is helmed as one of the most luminous events in the skies of the Northern Hemisphere. People will be able to watch the annual celestial event with their naked eyes too.

What is Perseid's Meteor Shower?

The tail of the comet Swift-Tuttle deposits a stream of dust in space. Every year, the Earth passes through the region. It commences on around July 17 and continues until August 24. During the period, the Earth is seen to pass through the densest part of the tenuous 'river of rubble' (around August 12) which triggers the peak of the meteor shower. The comet is so named because it was independently discovered by Lewis Swift and Horace Parnell Tuttle in July 1862.

Where to watch Perseid meteor shower 2021?

The Perseid meteor shower will be visible in the Northern Hemisphere and down to the mid-Southern latitudes. Up to 60 meteors per hour are expected to be visible during the peak of the event, EarthSky reported.

The ones who are interested in watching the meteor shower need to find the darkest possible location away from city lights. Though the meteors are luminous and shine bright, an equally bright moon can make the view tricky to catch. Astronomy savvy persons can catch a glimpse of meteors soon after evening twilight ends, as per experts. By then the radiance and its perspective point of origin in the constellation Perseus will rise above the northeastern horizon of the Earth. The higher the radiant, the more meteors will be visible.

In fact, experts have said that no special equipment will be required to see the event. All one needs is a dark spot away from lights and lustre. Occasional brighter ones are likely to sail across the sky for several seconds and leave a brief trail of glowing smoke as well.

What are meteors?

Meteors are caused by tiny, sand grain to pea-sized structures of dusty debris striking the top of Earth's atmosphere roughly 80 miles (130 km) up. Each Perseid zips in at 37 miles per second, glowing as it burns to soot and creating a fleeting white-hot streak of superheated air. The nuggets in cereal boxes are a close match to the estimated size, colour and texture of typical meteor shower elements.