Where To Watch The Geminid Meteor Shower? Find Out How To Locate Them In The Sky

The Geminid meteor shower is widely recognised as the best annual meteor shower a stargazer can see. While the shower occurs between December 4 to December 17, this year they are set to peak during the late night of December 13 and early hours of December 14. Hence, stargazers must brace themselves to witness the sparkly skies tonight as the breathtaking shower will posit a stunning show tonight.

Geminid meteor shower tonight

Where does the Geminid meteor shower come from?

A report in earthsky.org reveals that the parent of the Geminids is 3200 Phaethon. The Phaethon is arguably considered to be either an asteroid or an extinct comet. The Geminid meteor showers are created when the Earth passes through trails of dust, or meteoroids, left by 3200 Phaethon. They burn up in Earth’s atmosphere, thus creating the Geminid meteor shower. The report reveals that the rate of the Geminid will be even better this year, as the shower’s peak overlaps with a nearly new Moon. Hence, the sky will be darker and no moonlight will wash out the fainter meteors.

Where to see Geminid Meteor Shower?

Well known astrophysicist and West Bengal M P Birla Planetarium’s Director, Debiprasad Duari revealed on the planetarium’s website that the Geminid meteor shower can be viewed from every part of India if the sky conditions are favourable. The spectacular shower peaked this year on the late night of December 13 at around 1-2 am. All the enthralled skygazers who missed the sight of the meteor shower on Dec 13, can still catch its glimpses on early hours of December 14.

This year, it may be possible to see 150 meteors per hour given the sky is dark and clear. Skywatchers must look up to the left of the Orion belt to see Gemini, high in the southwestern sky. In the Southern Hemisphere, Gemini appears to the lower right of Orion and both will hang in the northwestern sky.

How to watch Geminid meteor shower?

Luckily Meteor showers don't require binoculars or telescopes to view, hence, just your bare eyes are enough. But it is best to find a comfortable spot to lie on the ground. This spot must be far away from lights and ideally in a dark-sky area. It's best to carry a blanket and dress warmly as the northern hemisphere of the world is undergoing the winter season in December. Give your eyes about 20-30 minutes to adjust to the dark, and soon you will be able to enjoy the show.

