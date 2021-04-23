Who Is Akihiko Hoshide? Details About NASA & SpaceX Crew-2 Mission Specialist

A recycled SpaceX rocket and capsule is going to fly the NASA crew to space. The latest trip to the International Space Station will have 4 members of the astronaut team including Akihiko Hoshide, Thomas Pesquet, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur. People are really interested in knowing more about these astronauts going to the ISS this spring mission. That is why we bring to you all the inspiring details about Japanese Astronaut Hoshide. If you have been wondering about who is Akihiko Hoshide, his bio, age, wife, net worth & more, then here is all about him, as per the NASA official website and JAXA.

Who is Akihiko Hoshide?

Hoshide Akihiko who is an astronaut from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is going to be part of NASA's Crew 2 mission. He has a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Keio University in 1992, and a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Houston, Cullen College of Engineering in 1997. Akihiko Hoshide started working for the National Space Development Agency of Japan (NASDA, currently Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) in 1992 and worked as a member of NASA's Nagoya office for two years.

Hoshide has also been a part of several crucial tasks like the development of the H-II rocket and was an astronaut support engineer. In 1999, NASDA selected three Japanese astronaut candidates for the International Space Station (ISS) including Akihiko Hoshide, Dr Satoshi Furukawa and Naoko Yamazaki, and then in January 2001, Hoshide was certified as an astronaut. He went through NASA's Astronaut Candidate Training at JSC and after completion, he was qualified for flight assignments aboard the space shuttle as a Mission Specialist in 2006.

SpaceX Crew-2 Mission Specialist, Akihiko Hoshide age

The Crew 2 mission astronaut Akihiko Hoshide was born in 1968 in Tokyo, Japan. He is currently around 52-53 years of age and is one of the finest Japanese Astronauts. Hoshide was one of few astronaut support engineer who supported Astronaut Koichi Wakata during his training and mission on the STS-72 mission. He has also participated in ISS Advanced Training while working on the development of the hardware and operation of the Japanese Experiment Module "Kibo" and the H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV).

Akihiko Hoshide net worth

Akihiko Hoshide does not share much about his personal life on the internet and that is why the details about his wife and salary are hidden. However, as per BuzzLearn.com, the Japanese Astronaut is single and has a net worth between $1 Million – $5 Million.

Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Promo Image ~ NASA.gov