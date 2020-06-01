Who Is Chris Cassidy’s Wife? Everything About NASA Astronaut’s Life Outside Of Spacecraft

Chris Cassidy, who is currently serving as Commander aboard the International Space Station as a part of the Expedition 63 mission which set off on April 9, 2020, has been in NASA since 2004. He is a veteran of two flights into space and also a former U.S. Navy SEAL. Chris Cassidy immediate family consists of his wife and his three children, as per reports. If you are wondering, “Whos is Chriss Cassidy’s wife? then read below to know all about his family-

Who is Chris Cassidy’s wife?

NASA astronaut and former U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Cassidy’s wife is Julie Byrd Cassidy. She is originally based out of Galveston Texas. However, she currently resides in their family home. Chris Cassidy and Julie Byrd are parents to three children who are schooling at the moment. Furthermore, Chris Cassidy’s wife is an enthusiastic creator, who loves all things crafty and aesthetic. Some of her social media images are proof that she loves experimenting with new arts and crafts. Julie Byrd is different from her husband in personality, and she is also a make-up enthusiast. She delves into interior aesthetics as well and has a knack for organising at home, as per her social media account. Julie Byrd was born on October 23, 1972. Even though Julie Byrd is on Twitter, she has not been active on the micro-blogging medium since a while. Check out her only post:

Julie Byrd’s hobbies and interests

Julie Byrd is rather active on Pinterest which is a hobby-oriented image sharing platform. She has been sharing several pictures of herself doing eye-makeup and more. She has also pinned several posts related to décor and household items. She also loves to explore different hair-styles, cooking and flower arrangement styles. Julie Byrd loves mid-century and modern interiors and aesthetics, as per her Pinterest pins.

Image Credits: Pinterest Julie Byrd Cassidy

Chris Cassidy’s family

According to Chriss Cassidy’s Instagram, his family includes his brother and mother. His mother is based out of York in Maine. Even though Chris was born in Salem, Massachusetts, he prefers York and believes that Maine is his native or hometown. He has completed his Graduation from York High School, York, Maine.

Here is a picture of Chris Cassidy’s family

