Who Is Megan McArthur Going On SpaceX Crew 2 Mission On April 23, 2021?

Megan McArthur is one of the four SpaceX Crew 2 astronauts who are members of the crew to the International Space Station. The other three members include Shane Kimbrough, Akihiko Hoshide and Thomas Perquet. SpaceX Crew 2 is the second crewed operational flight of a Crew Dragon spacecraft. Here is Megan McArthur's bio, read on to know.

Who is Megan McArthur? Megan McArthur bio

Megan McArthur was selected as an astronaut in the year 2000. She served as research activities at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. McArthur served as a Mission Specialist aboard STS-125, which was the final space shuttle mission to the Hubble Space Telescope. Megan has logged almost 13 days in space and is currently assigned as the Pilot of the NASA SpaceX Crew 2 mission to the ISS, which is set to launch in April 2021.

Megan McArthur's Spaceflight experience

Megan McArthur has worked as the flight engineer during the launch and landing of the fifth and final Hubble Space Telescope servicing mission. She served as a robotic arm operator as she retrieved the telescope and placed it in the shuttle’s cargo bay. The STS-125 mission was accomplished in 12 days, 21 hours, 37 minutes and 9 seconds, travelling 5,276,000 miles in 197 Earth orbits.

About the SpaceX crew 2 mission

The mission is set to launch on April 23rd, 2021 at 9:49 UTC and will transport four members of the crew to the International Space Station.

Education

Megan McArthur has graduated from St. Francis High School, Mountain View, California in the year 1989. She has a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles in the year 1993. She did her Ph.D. in Oceanography from the University of California, San Diego in the year 2002.

Megan McArthur husband and Megan McArthur age

Megan McArthur was born in the year 1971 in Honolulu, Hawaii. She is 50 years of age. The name of Megan McArthur’s husband is not present in public documents but the astronaut is a parent to one child.

All the above facts were taken from the official website of NASA.

