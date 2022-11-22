WHO Says Working To Identify Pathogens That Could Trigger Future Outbreaks And Pandemics

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday stated that it is trying to establish an updated list of priority pathogens that may trigger future pandemics or outbreaks. In order to direct worldwide investment in research and development (R&D), particularly in vaccines, testing, and treatments, the WHO is starting a global scientific process to revise the list of priority pathogens—agents that might cause outbreaks or pandemics.

According to a news release from the WHO, the UN agency is bringing together more than 300 experts to review the data of more than 25 viral families, bacterial strains, and "Disease X," beginning with a meeting that took place last Friday, November 18.

The inclusion of disease X serves to highlight an unidentified infection that has the potential to spark a severe global epidemic. The specialists will suggest a list of pathogens with the highest priority for more study and funding. Factors for the procedure will be based on science and public health, as well as socioeconomic effect, accessibility, and equitable criteria.

Diseases present in the updated list

It is pertinent to mention that the list was initially released in the year 2017, and the most recent exercise in prioritising was completed in 2018. COVID-19, Crimean-Cong hemorrhagic fever, Ebola virus disease as well as Marburg virus disease, Lassa fever, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Nipah and henipavirus illnesses, Rift Valley fever, Zika, and Disease X are all on the list at the moment.

Dr Michael Ryan, the Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, said, “Targeting priority pathogens and virus families for research and development of countermeasures is essential for a fast and effective epidemic and pandemic response,” as per the release. He added, “Without significant R&D investments prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it would not have been possible to have safe and effective vaccines developed in record time”.

Apart from this, the WHO R&D Blueprint for Epidemics creates R&D roadmaps for those diseases that have been designated as priorities, including knowledge gaps and research objectives. Target product profiles are created when necessary to provide developers with information on the ideal conditions for vaccinations, treatments, and diagnostic procedures. To create these tools, efforts are being undertaken to map, gather, and support clinical trials. Complementary actions, such as enhancing regulatory and ethical scrutiny, are also taken into account.

According to Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO Chief Scientist, “This list of priority pathogens has become a reference point for the research community on where to focus energies to manage the next threat”. She continued by saying that it is created in collaboration with subject-matter experts and represents the consensus on the area(s) in which the whole world's research community should devote time and resources to the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccinations. She added, “We thank our donors like the US government, our partners, and the scientists who work with WHO to make this possible.”

Notably, it is anticipated that the updated list will be released in the first quarter of 2023.