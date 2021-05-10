Why Is A Total Lunar Eclipse Called The Blood Moon? Here's All You Need To Know

A Total Lunar Eclipse is all set to occur on May 26, 2021. Due to the reddish tinge that the Full Moon takes on when fully eclipsed, the total lunar eclipse is sometimes called a Blood Moon. The term is often used to describe four total lunar eclipses that occur in a row. Even though it is not a scientific term, in recent times, it is being widely used to refer to a total lunar eclipse because of the reddish colour that it takes. According to the reports by Time and Date, a total lunar eclipse happens when the Moon travels through the Earth's umbra and then blocks all direct sunlight from illuminating the Moon's surface.

All that you need to know

Even after this, some sunlight still reaches the lunar surface indirectly through the Earth's atmosphere as it paints the moon with red, yellow or orange glow. On the day of the eclipse, the Full Moon will be closest to the Earth. Due to this, it may look larger in the sky, making it a Blood Super Moon eclipse. Lunar eclipses can be visible from everywhere on the night side of the Earth, if the sky is clear. From some places the entire eclipse will be visible, while in other areas the Moon will rise or set during the eclipse.

According to the reports by Time and Date, the magnitude of the eclipse is 1.009, the penumbral magnitude of the eclipse is 1.954. The total duration of the eclipse is 5 hours, 2 minutes. The total duration of the partial phases is 2 hours, 53 minutes. Also, the duration of the full eclipse is 14 minutes.

What is Lunar Eclipse?

A report in Earth sky reveals that lunar eclipses occur when Earth's shadow blocks the sun's light, which normally reflects off the moon. There are three types of lunar eclipses, total, partial and penumbral, with the most dramatic being a total lunar eclipse. A penumbral lunar eclipse is one of the most common types and it occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned. The Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon's surface, thus, covering all or part of the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra.

However, this isn’t the case during a total eclipse of the moon, the inner part of Earth’s shadow, known as the umbra, falls on the moon’s face. At the time of mid-eclipse, the entire moon is in shadow, hence, it appears as blood red. While during a partial eclipse, the umbra takes a bite out of only a fraction of the moon.

IMAGE Unsplash