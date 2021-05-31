Why Is Covaxin Not Approved By WHO? Know The Nations That Approve Covaxin Here

Many people are wondering which vaccination to get out of the choices they have available. The issue that emerges with these vaccinations is that some are endorsed for specific nations while the others aren't. This is additionally one of the factors that influence the decision of immunization that individuals decide on. Numerous individuals want to know why is Covaxin not approved by WHO.

Why is Covaxin not approved by WHO?

Covaxin, the vaccine that is developed by Bharat Biotech, has been facing a certain amount of scrutiny. Due to this many people are not opting for it. One of the main reasons why many people have been preferring Covishield over Covaxin is that Covaxin is only approved for international travel in 9 countries. Countries that have approved the Covaxin vaccine are:

Iran

The Philippines

Mauritius

Mexico

Nepal

Guyana

Paraguay

Zimbabwe

India

Covaxin is yet to receive approval from WHO. WHO requires the manufacturer to provide documentation that the UN agency needs in order to validate the manufacturer’s claims. Bharat Biotech will be submitting a dossier and will also be applying for regulatory approval from EMA.

How to register for Covid-19 Vaccine?

Aarogya Setu

First, the user will have to download the application from either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, depending on their respective platforms.

Once downloaded, open the application and move towards the CoWIN tab and find the Vaccination Registration option.

Select this option and the Aarogaya Setu app will ask the user to enter a valid mobile number to generate an OTP.

Then once the OTP is verified, the user will be asked to fill in their personal details such as name, address, photo id proof, etc.

Once that is done, the application will ask the user to enter a pin code or select it and according to that, they will receive a list of vaccination centers.

They can choose the center that is the most convenient and then enter the date and time to check availability.

Once all the aforementioned details have been filled in, the user needs to select confirm the appointment and the registration is done.

CoWIN

IMAGE: DIANA POLEKHINA ON UNSPLASH