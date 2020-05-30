Why Is NASA In Florida? Know The Geographic Significance Of Choosing The Launch Site

NASA has been launching rockets from its Cape Canaveral location in Florida for over sixty years now. It has been a prominent launch site since the beginning for the majority of space missions in the United States of America. Even though Florida observes harsh weather conditions including lightning and thunderstorms, NASA still prefers to launch from the area for several reasons. For everyone curious about, “Why is NASA in Florida?”, read on.

Why is NASA in Florida?

In the past, American spacecrafts were not launched in Florida but the launchpad was located in White Sands Missile Range, in New Mexico. During the 1940s, the launches were made from this base. It was located at a geographically convenient location, away from the human habitats. The launch tests were easily conducted here as the desert acted as a recovery land for crashed and failed missions. Scientists would recover from the debris and learn more ways to better the upcoming projects.

The place was perfect for small rocket launches. However, as technology advanced, it was not easy to predict the landing orbit of bigger spacecrafts. The rockets travelled more distance as compared to the previous, lighter and smaller ones. Thus authorities motioned a change in location of the launch pad.

Cape Canaveral in Florida was then fixed as the base of rocket launch operations in the year 1950s. Thousands of rockets since then have been launched from the location which is geographically fit for the launches. Thus NASA made a major decision of moving the base to Florida.

Where is NASA in Florida?

Cape Canaveral is situated in the East Coast of United States of America. There are no human habitats around the area and the rocket’s trajectory is designed over the Atlantic Ocean.

In case of any discrepancies, for example, engine failures or lack of fuel, the authorities easily and safely direct the rockets into the Atlantic Ocean and without causing any harm to human life in the process. With technology advancements, the fuel tanks are mounted onto the rocket in sections, thus shedding the parts that run-out of fuel one by one and the dismounted parts can safely fall in the waters.

In a first-ever move, SpaceX has set-up an ocean-based landing pad, where the dismounted part can land after pushing the rest into space. Similarly, other bases of NASA are all situated along the waters. Examples include Wallops Island, Virginia, Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

Kennedy Space Center is close to the equator

Another reason for the launch base to be in Cape Canaveral is that it is near to earth’s equator. Reportedly, NASA uses the earth’s west-to-east rotation from Cape Canaveral. As per NASA’s reports, the earth’s rotation adds to the speed of the rocket to throttle out of the atmosphere. The altitude is also just right for the launch of a spacecraft and it also saves on fuel as well.

The Florida location is right for a heavy rocket as it coincides with earth’s rotation of 914 miles per hour, giving the extra push for a heavier rocket against the gravitational pull.

According to NASA’s reports, the space giants will be using Cape Canaveral for future launches as well. Independent companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin are also setting up rocket launch pads and bases in Florida. It is a fit and safe location for massive space operations.

Latest update regarding SpaceX launch on May 30

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine revealed in a Twitter post that the May 30 launch will be only done after assessing the risk factors related to weather conditions on the day. He said that there are no final decisions made for Saturday. The administration is still overlooking the weather conditions suited for the launch. NASA and SpaceX are jointly monitoring the situation.

On May 30, the US Air Force’s 45th Weather Squadron predicts a 50% chance of favourable conditions at launch time and on May 31 it has predicted a 60% chance of favourable conditions at launch time, according to NASA's official website.