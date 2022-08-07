Why Is Sriharikota One The Most Favoured Places For Space Missions In The World

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 7, launched its first new rocket the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. The mission scripted history since it was the first time that ISRO attempted to launch a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) to deploy satellites in the low orbit Earth, and even more historic-- the SSLV carried a satellite built by 750 school girls to mark the 75th Anniversary of Independence, being celebrated across India as 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

So far, India operates one spaceport with two launch pads in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, also known as the 'Spaceport of India', is responsible for providing launch base infrastructure for the Indian Space Programme. According to ISRO, this Centre has the facilities for solid propellant processing, static testing of solid motors, launch vehicle integration and launch operations, range operations comprising telemetry, tracking and command network and mission control centre and has two launch pads from where the rocket launching operations of PSLV and GSLV are carried out.

SDSC SHAR has a separate launch pad for launching sounding rockets. The Centre also provides the necessary launch base infrastructure for sounding rockets of ISRO and for assembly, integration and launch of sounding rockets and payloads. The location is strategic and gives significant leverage owing to several reasons.

Here is why Sriharikota in Andhra is an ideal launchpad for ISRO

1. Near the Equator

One of the most significant leverage points for Sriharikota is its proximity to the Equator, which helps save a lot of fuel. Given that it is situated on the East Coast, near the equator, rockets launched from Sriharikota will be aided by the additional velocity of Earth's West-East rotation, which is felt closest to the equator and lesser and lesser as we move towards the Earth's poles. This helps with launches into equatorial orbits. Another example is the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, which conducts most of the rocket launches in the US.

2. Near the sea

Another big advantage is that Sriharikota is a barrier island off the Bay of Bengal coast and is adjacent to the sea. Rockets launched from Sriharikota fly eastwards, and soar above the sea which means that in case of any mishaps, after the launch (which there can be little control over), the rocket and its scraps would only fall into the sea. Moreover, sometimes, a destruct command is given out, in order to avoid a bigger catastrophe. With the rocket over the sea, even after its disintegration, the debris would fall into the water and help avoid any destruction to life or property.

3. Stable geographical platform

Moreover, for a launchpad, the soil should be strong, with the hard rock below it to brace the impact of the rocket launch. A rocket launchpad requires that the landmass available should be solid enough to withstand the intense vibrations produced during the process. Sriharikota ticks the boxes in this requirement as well.