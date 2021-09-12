Wildfire Smoke May Impact Clouds & Reduce Rainfall, US Experts Issue Warning

Wildfires are now being blamed for changes in rain patterns as a recent study has revealed that tiny particles embedded in rising wildfire smoke can alter cloud functioning, leading to rains. The findings explained that the particles rise and stick to the clouds, which may result in lesser rains in areas more associated with forest fires.

These studies were published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, and were conducted in the backdrop of rising wildfires in the western United States, stated a report by Science Daily.

More smoke, less rain

The study involved analysis of smoky clouds and cleaner clouds. Upon observation, experts found that the number of water droplets forming in clouds as a result of wildfires was higher as more particles created more droplets. In fact, the smoky clouds were found to be hosting about five times the number of droplets than the clean ones but the droplets turned out to be half the standard size. Experts speculated that this size difference could stop the drops from falling as they are less likely to grow and fall down as rain.

Usually, clouds high up in the atmosphere thrive on thick smoke as the addition of more particles can invigorate the clouds and cause rain. However, the case in lower-altitude clouds is the opposite, as per the findings.

Atmospheric scientist and lead author of the study Cynthia Twohy called the discovery 'surprising', as the organic (smoky) particles were highly effective in forming cloud droplets and had large impacts on the overall microphysics of the clouds. Besides, she hoped that the results will encourage detailed regional modelling studies to understand the net impact of smoke on clouds and climate in the region.

The findings have emerged as a warning, as the rising forest fires can curb precipitation, eventually causing dry conditions and more wildfires.

Earlier, a CNN report in July revealed that wildfires in the US this year have burned land areas nearly the size of New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago combined. The state of California is still tackling emerging wildfires and has deployed over 14,000 firefighters, who are battling the heat, as per CBS News.

(IMAGE: AP)