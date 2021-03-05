Will Asteroid Apophis Hit Earth? Apophis To Pass Dangerously Close By Earth On March 5

The famous asteroid Apophis will pass dangerously close to our planet on Friday. The asteroid was first discovered in 2004 and scientists predicted that the asteroid would hit the planet earth in either 2029 or 2068. as reported by space.com. Read on to know more about Apophis and whether Apophis hit Earth in 2068.

Will Asteroid Apophis Hit Earth? Scientists Say No

Also Read: Apophis 'God Of Chaos' Asteroid Is Speeding Up In Its Journey Towards Earth

As reported by space.com, the asteroid Apophis will pass by the Earth in its orbit on March 5 and people with telescopes can watch the asteroid pass. Scientists say the asteroid will pass by our planet at the closest distance of 10,471,577 miles (16,852,369 km) at 01:15 UTC. Scientists say that our planet is under no threat from the asteroid and that it will pass on safely.

The full scientific name of this asteroid is 99943 Apophis, and the asteroid is set to come even closer to the earth on April 13, 2029, according to scientist predictions. At that time, the asteroid will pass so close to the Earth that it will pass through the height where satellites orbit, which is a bit too close to comfort. However, scientists say, even then there is almost no chance that asteroid will collide with our planet.

Also Read: NASA Says Golden Gate Bridge-sized Asteroid Will Pass By Earth In Early Jan

How Big Is Apophis?

Apophis is roughly 1000 feet across (about 300) meters. Across it's longest axis, Apophis is reported to be as long as 450 meters, as big as five football fields. The asteroid is pretty big, even taller than the empire state building. As reported by planetary.org the asteroid is egg or oval-shaped in size.

Also Read: Video Of Asteroids Casually Floating Around Solar System Terrifies The Internet

Asteroid Apophis Myth

The name of the asteroid has roots in Egyptian mythology. Apophis was a serpent monster and the enemy of Sun God, Ra. Every night Apophis would attack bringing the eternal darkness and night and each time the sun would rise as Ra defeated him.

How to Watch Asteroid Apophis?

As per planetary.org., The Virtual Telescope Project in Rome is offering a free online viewing stream for the asteroid Apophis as it will pass close to our planet on March 5 and 6, as it passes close to our planet. The online feed will start on March 6 at 00:00 UTC (March 5 at 7 p.m. EST). You can see the Apophis pass by live on the Virtual Telescope stream here.

Also Read: Asteroid Bennu Has Been In Earth's Vicinity For 1.75 Million Years: New Study

